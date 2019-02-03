Here’s What Solar Industries India Limited’s (NSE:SOLARINDS) ROCE Can Tell Us

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we are going to look at Solar Industries India Limited (NSE:SOLARINDS) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Solar Industries India:

0.29 = ₹3.5b ÷ (₹22b – ₹7.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Solar Industries India has an ROCE of 29%.

Does Solar Industries India Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Solar Industries India’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 16% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Solar Industries India’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Solar Industries India.

How Solar Industries India’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Solar Industries India has total assets of ₹22b and current liabilities of ₹7.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Solar Industries India has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.