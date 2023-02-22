Solar Industry Facing Whiplash From Volatile Material Prices

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Even as solar power grows into one of the world’s largest sources of new energy, the industry behind it is facing unprecedented volatility as a battle for profits intensifies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The roller-coaster ride is best seen through the lens of polysilicon, the key material in solar panels. Prices fell more than 40% over the course of a few weeks starting in December, and then rebounded more than 50% in less than a month.

The volatility is rippling across the solar supply chain and pressuring manufacturing giants even as they plan expansions to provide the world with more clean energy needed to stave off the impacts of climate change.

“The solar value chain has undergone one of the most volatile two months in history, with major product prices bumping up and down by wide margins,” said Tony Fei, an analyst with BOCI Research Ltd. The firm said the volatility was the result of “extreme inter-segment competition for profits.”

Polysilicon prices began falling toward the end of last year as new plants came online. Major producers reacted in recent weeks by reducing sales and building up inventories to try to support prices. Low trading volume around the Lunar New Year holiday added to the volatility.

The ups and downs so far haven’t had an impact on overall solar demand, which grew by a record amount last year that is expected to be eclipsed this year. But it is causing multibillion-dollar solar giants to rapidly adjust pricing strategies as they whipsaw between seeking to protect profit margins and market share.

Just in the past few weeks, top wafer manufacturers Longi Green Energy Technology Co. and TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. raised prices by nearly 20% in response to the rebounding cost of polysilicon. That led to top cell maker Tongwei Co. boosting prices by as much as 8.5%.

“Volatility is expected to continue in coming months as polysilicon producers and their clients who manufacture wafers compete to gain advantage in a declining price environment,” said Alex Whitworth, a research director at consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Polysilicon prices are expected to eventually stabilize and begin sliding again as new production facilities come online. The recent swings have made polysilicon price reports from groups like the China Silicon Industry Association a closely watched industry beacon, with costs remaining unchanged this week, according to a Wednesday statement from the association.

(Updates prices in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lloyds full-year profit flat as bad loan charge weighs

    Lloyds Banking Group reported flat annual profit for 2022 on Wednesday, as a jump in income driven by higher interest rates was offset by mounting bad loan provisions. Britain's biggest mortgage lender reported pretax profit of 6.9 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), unchanged on the prior year and in line with analyst forecasts compiled by the bank. The bank announced it would pay a 1.6 pence per share final dividend and a share buyback of up to 2 billion pounds, taking total shareholder returns for 2022 up to 3.6 billion pounds.

  • German inflation remains high at start of year

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's inflation rate showed no signs of easing at the start of the year, as energy and food price pressures remained high due to the war in Ukraine. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 9.2% on the year in January, data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday. According to non-harmonised standards, German consumer prices rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1.0% on the month.

  • New Zealand Raises Rate by Half-Point, Sees Further Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point, slowing its pace of tightening as borrowing costs reach a level where they begin to weigh on demand in the economy.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • India Invokes Emergency Rules to Avoid Blackouts This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- India is invoking an emergency rule that will force some of the country’s biggest coal power plants to operate at full capacity, as the nation prepares to meet surging electricity demand and avoid blackouts.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe

  • Hong Kong Stocks Flirt With Correction as Growth Headwinds Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index wavered near correction levels Wednesday as growing geopolitical concerns and doubts over the strength of China’s economy spurred a rethink on the market’s outlook.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few

  • Investors Fear 2023's Stock Market Bounce Is Over -- But You Shouldn't

    The stock market suffered its worst day of 2023 on Tuesday, with major losses for all three major stock market benchmarks. As we've seen numerous times before, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost the most ground on a percentage basis, but declines for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were also significant. The stock market gets most of the attention from ordinary investors.

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising crackdown on the tech sector, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest F

  • Stellantis to Buy Back $1.6 Billion Shares After Record Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV unveiled a share buyback of as much as €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion), following Mercedes-Benz AG and BMW AG in returning cash to shareholders after strong results on the back of high vehicle prices and pent-up demand. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Fou

  • China Mulls Mandatory ESG Disclosures for Domestic Public Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China is planning to make ESG disclosures compulsory as part of efforts to shift to a lower-carbon economy, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US,

  • Eight men arrested in Onslow County on sexual offenses against children

    A recent operation by an Onslow County Sheriff's Office task force has led to the arrests of several child predators.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Anti-Graft Crackdown Pushes Vietnam’s Fearful Bureaucrats to 'Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Fin

  • British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons

    Britain's big supermarkets say they have never been more competitive on price, yet their customers are still flocking to German-owned discount stores Aldi and Lidl. And the discounters' supermarket sweep still has a long way to run, industry executives say, with Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley pledging Britain's lowest prices "no matter what". That is forcing Britain's major players - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - to cut more costs so they can keep a lid on prices and cling on to shoppers who have been hit by a cost of living crisis.

  • Putin is in "taiga impasse": Zelenskyy's office comments on Putin's address

    Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion in the address to the senators, parliamentarians of the Federal Assembly and State Duma of the Russian Federation.

  • German minister: Next World Bank boss should be a woman

    The next World Bank president should be a woman, Germany's international development minister told Reuters in remarks that could strengthen the potential candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the American-Nigerian head of the World Trade Organization. Svenja Schulze, a party ally of Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, casts the vote of Germany, one of the multilateral lender's largest shareholders, in the ballot to choose a successor to David Mulpass, who stands down in June. "As Germany's World Bank governor I say: 'It is time for a woman at the head of the World Bank'," she said on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft Was Tuning AI Months Before Disturbing Responses Arose

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has spent months tuning Bing chatbot models to fix seemingly aggressive or disturbing responses that date as far back as November and were posted to the company’s online forum.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Go

  • Investors Watch Japan’s Spring Wage Talks to Gauge BOJ Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- For more than half a century, Japan’s corporate giants have held annual negotiations with labor unions to decide pay increases for the year ahead. Never have those talks meant so much to so many beyond the workers themselves.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • Facebook funding dilemma drags Mark Zuckerberg back into the real world

    Mark Zuckerberg spent Facebook’s early days fending off claims that he stole the idea from his Harvard classmates. More recently he has become far more comfortable taking inspiration from elsewhere.

  • Hong Kong unveils US$97 billion post-pandemic budget

    Hong Kong's finance chief unveiled a HK$761 billion (US$97 billion) budget on Wednesday, plunging into the coffers to pay for the recession-hit city's post-Covid recovery.The budget will push the city's books into the red for a second consecutive year, but by less than some forecasters initially feared, with an estimated deficit of HK$54.4 billion.

  • NHTSA requests info after Tesla crashes into fire truck

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it has asked Tesla to provide more information after one of its vehicles crashed into a fire truck in California, Bloomberg reported. The agency did not confirm to TechCrunch what kind of information it is seeking, but NHTSA likely wants to determine whether one of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) -- Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta -- was engaged at the time of the crash. The Contra Costa County fire department tweeted about the incident Saturday, asking road users to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles.