Solar Panel Cleaning Market Worth $1 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global solar panel cleaning market value is anticipated to surpass USD 1 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing end user preference to adopt cleaner energy source along with introduction of smart solar panel cleaning technologies will stimulate the product adoption. 

Global Market Insights Logo

Residential solar panel cleaning industry exceeded USD 48 million in 2019 and is set to witness over 8% CAGR through 2026. Solar module deployment, in the recent years have gained a significant momentum owing to favourable regulatory norms along with rapid technological escalation. Reforms comprising subsidies, feed-in tariff, and incentives for grid-tied solar installations along with growing focus toward optimized power output will fuel the service adoption. In addition, authorization of building codes & standards across various regions to integrate an energy-efficient infrastructural environment will boost the industry potential.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4397

Electrostatic solar panel cleaning market will grow owing to its ability to enhance power output by the application of high voltage, utilization of natural wing, and frequent operation before the dust deposition. Extensive applicability across mega solar power plants constructed in desert areas at low latitudes owing to reduction of adhesion force and limited or no water usage will further augment the process demand. Low energy consumption with the utilization of a small and potentially cost-effective voltage source along with longer life cycle and higher durability are some major features propelling the industry scenario.

Some major findings of the solar panel cleaning market report include:

  • Increased investments towards development of solar power projects along with introduction of automation in cleaning systems technology will spur the business growth
  • Increasing product demand owing to key benefits like reduction in electricity bills, environment friendly and easy installation
  • Stringent environmental regulations along with lucrative government incentives & subsidies toward net metering and feed-in-tariffs will stimulate the industry growth
  • Key players operating across the market include Solar Service Professional, Ecoppia, Saint Gobain, Pacific Panel Cleaners and Solbright
  • Easy availability of solar panels as well as ongoing technological advancements across PV module cleaning systems will augment the business scenario.

Browse key industry insights spread across 388 pages with 654 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, "Solar Panel Cleaning Market Statistics By Process (Semi-Automated, Automated, Water Brushes, Electrostatic, Automated Robotic), Technology (Wet Cleaning {Semi-Automated, Automated, Water Brushes}, Dry Cleaning {Electrostatic, Automated Robotic,}), Mode of Operation (Manual, Autonomous), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Utility, Others) Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-cleaning-market

Ongoing enhancements across existing water-based operations, allowing cost-effective cleaning along with the focus toward professional maintenance services will drive the industry growth. For instance, SunBrush announced the introduction of a "compact" solution in June 2018, allowing cleaning on uneven grounds as well as provides a longer lifespan to the machine that eventually retains the cleaning capability of a solution. Furthermore, growing customer inclination toward efficient cleaning solutions along with adoption of advanced technological equipment and lower cost structure will further drive the water brushes solar panel cleaning industry.

Growing integration of sustainable energy mix into optimized energy resource management schemes will significantly drive the solar panel cleaning market across Latin America. In addition, government initiatives including compulsory assembly of PV modules, BNDESs LSRs, and similar reforms across the country will positively influence the industry landscape. Furthermore, increasing investments toward the development of unconventional energy sources will propel the industry scenario across the region.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4397

Browse Related Reports:

Solar Street Lighting Industry by Luminaries (LED, CFL), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Products (Standalone, Grid Connected), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/solar-street-lighting-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com  

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-panel-cleaning-market-worth-1-billion-by-2026-says-global-market-insights-inc-301040749.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

  • Trump chides Cuomo for seeking 'independence' in coronavirus response
    Yahoo News

    Trump chides Cuomo for seeking 'independence' in coronavirus response

    The fallout from President Trump's brazen assertion of what amounted to dictatorial power over the economy took on echoes of the American Revolution Tuesday morning as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Trump not to act like a “king” and Trump accused the governor of seeking “Independence.” The latest eruption in Trump's off-and-on war of words with Cuomo and other governors was prompted by the president's insistence Monday that he had “total” authority to override any state, city or county that attempts to keep lockdown measures in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. Trump is eager to restart the nation's economy, but governors — and some of the administration's own medical experts — warn that moving too quickly could reignite the pandemic, which has shown signs of leveling off in recent days.

  • Intelligence officials weigh possibility coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab
    Yahoo News

    Intelligence officials weigh possibility coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab

    Although the the U.S. intelligence community early on dismissed the notion that the coronavirus is a synthesized bioweapon, it is still weighing the possibility that the pandemic might have been touched off by an accident at a research facility rather than by an infection from a live-animal market, according to nine current and former intelligence and national security officials familiar with ongoing investigations. After extensive research, scientists in the U.S. and elsewhere have determined that the new strain of the coronavirus discovered in China in December is, as Chinese officials have maintained, of natural origin, but they are taking seriously that its route to human infection may have started in a lab in Wuhan.

  • Photos show nearly a dozen Iranian attack boats harassing US Navy and Coast Guard ships in 'dangerous' exchange
    Business Insider

    Photos show nearly a dozen Iranian attack boats harassing US Navy and Coast Guard ships in 'dangerous' exchange

    US Navy The US Navy said Wednesday that 11 Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy vessels harassed US ships in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian boats "conducted dangerous and harassing approaches," crossing the bows and sterns of the US ships repeatedly, the Navy said. One Iranian boat came within 10 yards of a US vessel.

  • Florida inmate freed over COVID-19 fears killed man the next day, police say
    NBC News

    Florida inmate freed over COVID-19 fears killed man the next day, police say

    A Florida man is accused of killing a man the day after being released from jail because of fears that coronavirus could spread in corrections facilities, authorities said Tuesday. Edward Williams, 26, of Tampa, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of second-degree murder, gun possession, violently resisting an officer, drug possession and paraphernalia possession, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Williams was freed last month, six days after being arrested on suspicion of heroin possession, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to jail records.

  • Lagos unrest: The mystery of Nigeria's fake gangster attacks
    BBC

    Lagos unrest: The mystery of Nigeria's fake gangster attacks

    Hundreds of gang members, mostly teenagers, fleeing police in two Nigerian states under a coronavirus lockdown hoaxed residents into believing that coordinated armed robbery attacks were underway. Police say the gangsters achieved their intention of creating panic. Residents set up makeshift checkpoints with burning tyres in border communities between Lagos and Ogun states after forming vigilante groups to protect themselves from the imaginary armed robbers.

  • To slow pandemic, Trump should release nonviolent immigrants from detention centers
    USA TODAY Opinion

    To slow pandemic, Trump should release nonviolent immigrants from detention centers

    Coronavirus is already at the doors of immigration detention centers across the country, where social distancing is not feasible. With growing numbers of migrants and employees at Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers across the country testing positive for the virus, immigrant detainees are protesting to secure better conditions and filing lawsuits to obtain their release from custody. As the virus spreads within more detention facilities, it will threaten not only immigrants but also attorneys, visitors, guards, maintenance staff and others — who will in turn spread COVID-19 further into their communities.

  • Bolsonaro expected to fire defiant Brazilian health minister
    Reuters

    Bolsonaro expected to fire defiant Brazilian health minister

    Brazilian health officials braced on Wednesday for President Jair Bolsonaro to fire his health minister over disagreements on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak, with at least one secretary offering his resignation in protest. In a defiant news conference, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta acknowledged his differences with Bolsonaro and said he had discussed a search for his replacement with the presidential chief of staff. Bolsonaro and Mandetta have been at odds over the handling of the coronavirus epidemic for weeks, as the president played down the gravity of the outbreak, touted unproven drugs and attacked governors over lockdown orders applauded by Mandetta.

  • 21 Products to Set Up Your Bathroom Sanctuary
    Architectural Digest

    21 Products to Set Up Your Bathroom Sanctuary

    Trust us, it's worth it to invest in new bath mats and towels Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Taiwan virus aid sparks calls to rename China Airlines
    AFP

    Taiwan virus aid sparks calls to rename China Airlines

    Taiwan's aid shipments to countries battling the coronavirus have sparked a fierce debate on the island about whether it should rebrand its national carrier China Airlines. The self-ruled island has been held up as a model for tackling the virus with fewer than 400 confirmed cases despite its proximity to China. Much of that aid has been ferried on China Airlines jets, sparking some confusion on arrival -- and online -- over whether the largesse has come from Taiwan or China.

  • Trump's candidate loses in Wisconsin, despite help from courts
    Yahoo News

    Trump's candidate loses in Wisconsin, despite help from courts

    Last week, Republican officials and conservative judges pushed for Wisconsin to have in-person voting even though the state was in the middle of a public health emergency with the coronavirus pandemic. It led to some absurd visuals, such as Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a leading GOP figure, telling voters it was safe to go to the polls even as he was protected by a mask, goggles and a gown. The reason for their focus on the race was protecting a state Supreme Court seat held by conservative Justice Daniel Kelly.

  • Poll: Trump approval rating rises, but more Americans support Biden for president
    Yahoo News Video

    Poll: Trump approval rating rises, but more Americans support Biden for president

    The number of Americans who approve of President Trump rose by 5 percentage points over the past week, but registered voters still favored Democrat Joe Biden for president by a small margin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday.

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley introduces legislation targeting China for withholding coronavirus info
    The Week

    GOP Sen. Josh Hawley introduces legislation targeting China for withholding coronavirus info

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced new legislation Tuesday targeting the Chinese Communist Party for its role in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Today I'm announcing legislation to hold #China accountable. From Hawley's perspective, Beijing needs to pay up — figuratively and literally — for not alerting the rest of the world in a truthful and timely manner about the virus during the early stages of its spread after it originated in the city of Wuhan.

  • Chris Cuomo: CNN show is not "worth my time" anymore
    CBS News

    Chris Cuomo: CNN show is not "worth my time" anymore

    Chris Cuomo apparently realized a thing or two during his battle with coronavirus. The CNN anchor on Monday vented on his radio show about how he no longer sees the point of his primetime position — and would trade it all for the freedom to tell his critics to "go to hell." "I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't think are valuable enough to me personally," Cuomo said on his SiriusXM show.

  • Chicago man charged with murder after pushing Marine veteran into passing train, police say
    USA TODAY

    Chicago man charged with murder after pushing Marine veteran into passing train, police say

    CHICAGO – A man was charged with first-degree murder after police said he pushed a Marine veteran into the path of a passing train. Mamadou Balde, 29, died after being "punched and pushed" onto the tracks of a downtown CTA red line platform on the evening of April 7, according to the Cook County state's attorney. Ryan Munn, 18, was arrested three days later and charged with first-degree murder, the Chicago Police Department said.

  • Iran parliament: Virus deaths nearly double reported figures
    Associated Press

    Iran parliament: Virus deaths nearly double reported figures

    The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus pandemic is likely nearly double the officially reported figures, due to undercounting and because not everyone with breathing problems has been tested for the virus, a parliament report said. Iranian health officials offered no comment on the report, which represents the highest-level charge yet from within the Islamic Republic's government of its figures being questionable, something long suspected by international experts. Iran on Wednesday put the death toll at 4,777, out of 76,389 confirmed cases of the virus — still making it the Mideast's worst outbreak by far.

  • Carnival's CEO said the company has enough money to make it through the rest of 2020 without bringing in any revenue
    Business Insider

    Carnival's CEO said the company has enough money to make it through the rest of 2020 without bringing in any revenue

    Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald told CNBC on Tuesday that the company could survive the rest of this year without bringing in any revenue. Carnival has brought in over $9 billion this year through bond and stock sales, as well as its existing credit lines. The company has halted new cruises since March.

  • Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for seven days
    Reuters

    Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for seven days

    Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for seven days, although restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian country's main cities, the government said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the decision to extend the lockdown until April 22 at a meeting on Wednesday, the government said, adding that those 12 provinces were highly prone to the new coronavirus, which has infected 267 people in the country, but no deaths. "This is a difficult decision as there are opinions to support the extension of the social distancing measures, but there are also opinions calling for the lifting of the measures to revive economic activities," Phuc said in the statement.

  • US military chief: 'Weight of evidence' that Covid-19 did not originate in a lab
    The Guardian

    US military chief: 'Weight of evidence' that Covid-19 did not originate in a lab

    The Pentagon's top general has said that US intelligence has looked into the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak could have started in a Chinese laboratory, but that the “weight of evidence” so far pointed towards “natural” origins. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen Mark Milley, was speaking on the day of a Washington Post report about state department cables in 2018 in which US diplomats raised safety concerns about the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which was conducting studies of coronavirus from bats. “During interactions with scientists at the WIV laboratory, they noted the new lab has a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory,” a cable dated 19 January 2018 said, according to the Post.

  • Pelosi: Trump coronavirus missteps 'caused unnecessary death and economic disaster'
    Yahoo News

    Pelosi: Trump coronavirus missteps 'caused unnecessary death and economic disaster'

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released to the public a letter to her Democratic colleagues Tuesday in which she charged President Trump with missteps in handling the coronavirus pandemic that “caused unnecessary death and economic disaster” in the United States. The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster. The truth is that in January Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic, ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and economic disaster.

  • Democrats take another step toward unity as Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden
    LA Times

    Democrats take another step toward unity as Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden for president, the third major endorsement in an orchestrated effort to bring the Democratic Party together for the general election drive to beat President Trump. Following former President Obama's endorsement Tuesday and fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders' the day before, Warren said on Twitter, “In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government — and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild." Warren, like Sanders, ran her presidential campaign noticeably to Biden's left, and her endorsement could help the former vice president win over skeptical progressives.

  • Orban Allies’ Shares Are Winners of Hungary Power Grab
    Bloomberg

    Orban Allies’ Shares Are Winners of Hungary Power Grab

    Shares of Opus Global Nyrt., a conglomerate controlled by Orban's boyhood friend and closest business ally Lorinc Meszaros, surged 57% since parliament approved Orban's power play on March 30, versus a 5.7% gain in the benchmark BUX index. Real-estate group Appeninn Nyrt., co-owned by Meszaros and Orban's son-in-law, was runner-up with a 25% gain, followed by 4iG Nyrt., a technology group in which Meszaros also has a stake. The day after assuming emergency powers, Orban's government filed a bill to classify for 10 years contracts relating to a $2 billion, Chinese-funded Budapest-Belgrade rail construction.

  • Climate change: Blue skies pushed Greenland 'into the red'
    BBC

    Climate change: Blue skies pushed Greenland 'into the red'

    Current climate models don't include the impact of the wandering jet stream say the authors, and may be underestimating the impact of warming. Greenland's ice faces melting 'death sentence' Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating Greenland ice melt 'is accelerating' Greenland's ice sheet is seven times the area of the UK and up to 2-3km thick in places. It stores so much frozen water that if the whole thing melted, it would raise sea levels worldwide by up to 7m.

  • 3 California churches sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over coronavirus orders
    NBC News

    3 California churches sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over coronavirus orders

    Three Southern California churches have sued the governor and local officials over orders that ban religious gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. One pastor, Patrick Scales, said he believes he can have in-person services at his Shield of Faith Family Church in Fontana while also keeping congregants safe.

  • Missteps mar Puerto Rico's response to the coronavirus
    Associated Press

    Missteps mar Puerto Rico's response to the coronavirus

    Puerto Rico officials say data that show COVID-19 cases on the island are much lower than in some U.S. states constitute proof they are containing the new coronavirus, but a series of missteps is raising concerns it could be more widespread than believed. The U.S. territory is bracing for an anticipated peak of cases in May as federal authorities probe a $38 million contract for testing kits that experts say are urgently needed but never arrived. Local officials, meanwhile, have favored televised discussions over press conferences in a situation that has angered many and drawn comparisons to Hurricane Maria.

  • Wuhan ended its 76-day coronavirus lockdown last week — here's how Wuhan residents are reacting
    Business Insider

    Wuhan ended its 76-day coronavirus lockdown last week — here's how Wuhan residents are reacting

    Lockdown of the city officially ended just after midnight on April 8 — 76 days after the government ordered the restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus on January 23. When speaking with people around the city, various news outlets found the population experiencing mixed emotions from their newfound freedom. According to Reuters, one resident told China Central Television that "even if I'm not doing anything, I feel happy, just being able to hang out a bit, having a look at the sky and stepping on the ground."