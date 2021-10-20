How solar panels are professionally cleaned

Good Morning America

"Luma out" and "If I can't breathe, Luma shouldn't charge us," read some of the banners held by hundreds of Puerto Rico's residents as they marched on a main highway Friday in protest against Luma Energy, the island's power company. Puerto Rico has had a long history of instability with its electric system, even prior to the devastation Hurricane Maria wreaked in 2017, which left millions on the island without power for nearly a year. The combination of Luma's late response to failures in the transmission and distribution that have left thousands without power in the last months, and the weak infrastructure of the power plants has made Puerto Rico's electric service the worst among the U.S.' states and territories, experts say.