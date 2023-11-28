Solar power and farmland in Maryland: How those at upcoming conference may seek a balance

This year, the state commission that signs off on large solar projects has had five such cases, and between the farmers, local governments and developers involved, things have not always gone smoothly, the commission’s chair says. The energy industry veteran is trying to change that.

“There has been, quite honestly, a lot of disagreements between the local governing authorities and the solar developer industry, and to a certain degree with some of the farm communities,” said Fred Hoover, chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission. “My goal is to get everybody in the room, exchanging ideas, and hopefully coming up with consensus proposals.”

To that end, the commission is conducting a one-day public conference on the topic Dec. 15, in Baltimore. Until Dec. 1, the commission is soliciting public comments via its website and by mail, in advance of the conference.

Big solar project proposed for Wicomico County, more on Shore

Three of five proposed solar projects before the commission this year are on the state’s Lower Eastern Shore, including a proposed 45.8-megawatt project in Wicomico County that is set to provide nearly three times the energy output of all the county’s other utility-scale solar installations combined.

A Solar panel farm at Perdue Corporate Headquaters Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Salisbury, Maryland.

That mega-project, according to its application, is to be constructed on 268 acres at Route 50 and Porter Mill Road in Hebron. The commission held a virtual hearing for the Porter Mill project earlier this month.

More: State’s solar power increases by the day. Which Maryland counties lead the way?

Amazon's purchase of solar energy at former Garrett County coal mine

For Hoover, the former director of the Maryland Energy Administration during the administration of Gov. Parris Glendening (1995-2003), the transitions to new sources of energy are nothing new.

“When I first got into this business, most of the power plants were coal,” said Hoover, selected as chair of the commission by Gov. Wes Moore earlier this year after work in the energy field for parts of five decades. He recalls that after coal, the industry shifted to natural gas power plants.

Now, driven in part by state law requiring (some) renewable energy, the shift is towards offshore wind and solar.

An indication of that: Earlier this month, Amazon agreed to purchase solar energy in the state’s far western reaches of Garrett County at a site that used to be the Arch Coal mine.

More: Inside look: How Amazon, USPS ship thousands of packages each day from Maryland

More: New Maryland recycling law aims to shift the culture. What will it mean for you?

What has changed with the proliferation of renewable projects are the type and greater number of participants involved with the power process of production, transmission and final delivery.

“In those days (of coal), (utilities) did everything and so the state would work with the utilities to find the best location for a power plant in order to supply the power needs of the state,” Hoover said. “Nowadays, what happens is most of the energy facilities that have been proposed to get a (Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity) CPCN are renewable facilities.”

'Some of the rural counties had concerns ...' in Maryland

Solar panels are shown in a field near the Maryland prisons off Route 65 south of Hagerstown.

Eight of the nine questions on the public notice for the Dec. 15 public conference involve the CPCN process, one in which the commission provides feedback to applicants for energy projects in part to help address local concerns.

“The CPCN process does not allow a local government to use their zoning authority to prevent the location of the energy facility,” said Hoover, in a Nov. 21 phone interview. “Some of the rural counties have had concerns about the exact location of where the solar projects are going.”

Hoover, a Hagerstown native, indicated that bills proposed over the past few years to reform the process from either the developers or the local governments have been “diametrically opposed.”

“The goal of this (Dec. 15) proceeding that we’re having at the Public Service Commission is to basically get all of the relevant parties in a room,” he said, “get them all talking to each other, to see if in fact there is any changes that can be made to CPCN process that will lessen the tension that takes place in some of these proceedings. That’s the goal.”

How to make your voice heard on solar power, farmland

He indicated changes could come administratively, through informal agreement, or via legislation. The Maryland General Assembly’s session is scheduled to start Jan. 10.

“What we’re trying to do here in Maryland is to increase the renewable energy,” Hoover said. “My goal with this ongoing, upcoming proceeding is literally just to get all the relevant folks in the room, and get them to talk to each other, and see if there is some room for consensus.”

MD.'S GREEN ENERGY FUTURE: How Maryland is working to make green future plan accessible to underserved communities

More: State moves up 20 spots in economic momentum, but are Western MD, Eastern Shore seeing it?

The conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Frank O. Heintz Hearing Room on the 16th floor of William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street in Baltimore. Public comments in advance of the hearing may be addressed to Jamie Bergin, the commission’s chief clerk, at that address or submitted on the commission’s website.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Solar power and farmland in Maryland: Seeking a delicate balance