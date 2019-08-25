This New Solar-Powered Catamaran Has Unlimited Range and Is Completely Silent

Click here to read the full article.

Imagine a yacht that makes no noise. A silent cruiser that glides through water. Powered by the sun, the Silent 55 does just that. New and improved, the upgraded version of Silent-Yachts’ oceangoing solar-electric production catamaran will debut at 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival—the only time in its life when it will create a ‘buzz’.

With the yacht sporting a completely revised drive-train with significantly more battery power, two times more powerful e-motors and structural improvements from its 2018 fore sister, the Austrian shipyard has confirmed that with one Silent 55 already built, three more are on order.

Thanks to solar-powered propulsion and household (meaning no generators are required to run the lights, air conditioning, etc.), and with electric propulsion when needed, the 56-foot catamaran has unlimited range, no noise or fumes, minimal vibration and is virtually maintenance-free. It’s smooth and serene cruising at its best where both the environment and owner’s enjoyment come first. And operation costs are kept to a minimum, too.

“Our best-selling 16.7m innovative solar electric catamaran has been upgraded and become even better than it used to be,” says Michael Köhler, Silent-Yachts founder and CEO. “We did these updates and changes because we always try to improve and to install the best and latest technology available to satisfy our clients. We have built one new Silent 55 already and we’ve got three more orders for this model, which shows that we’re heading in the right direction.”

With 30 high-efficiency solar panels rated for approximately 10 kilowatt-peak, the Silent 55 uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge regulators and lithium batteries, which enable it to cruise all night non-stop. A 15-kVA inverter provides power for all household appliances, and the electrical system even extends to a powered aft swim platform and a 1,500-watt electric windlass. On the rare occasion that the batteries require charging when out at sea, the generator can be used.

Owners can choose from five different layouts to tailor the boat to individual needs, ranging from three to six staterooms with three or four heads. All staterooms offer double or twin berths, and all heads include a separate shower.

Lounging in the sun is afforded on the large open foredeck, while the hub of the yacht is located on the flying bridge where guests can gather for sundowners and panoramic views. And all for the base price of just 1.4 million Euro.

