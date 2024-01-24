Solar project on Wheatfield Landfill awaits state clearance

Jan. 24—The long-closed Wheatfield Landfill at Witmer Road may be fitted with solar arrays if a state study finds the area hospitable.

Pending an affirmative vote by the Niagara County Legislature, New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) will have permission to conduct a "project feasibility assessment" on the landfill.

According to Legislator Shawn Foti, the county is a 24% partner of the Wheatfield Landfill, and therefore a necessary party to NYSERDA's proposal.

If the study finds the landfill is a suitable host for a utility-scale solar photovoltaic energy project, Foti said the county would be able to request proposals from solar energy companies and there would be options for project operation.

"Whether it's leasing the land to a company or buying a system for the county to install," he said.

NYSERDA's interest in the landfill is driven by the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates that by 2030, 70% of statewide electric output will be from renewable sources.

The Wheatfield Landfill has been inactive for several decades, according to Dawn Timm, the county's environmental director.

"We have had a conversation with NYSERDA and they found it to be a really great candidate for solar energy development," she said.