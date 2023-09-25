Solar Report
Solar Report from 9/25/23
It’s been fun watching Okra Solar’s journey over the last few years. Today it’s announcing a $12 million Series A aimed at serving wide swaths of the world that presently lack access to electricity. The startup’s flagship offering is a mesh-based solar solution that re-apportions excess energy based on proximity.
From incredible catches to insane defensive plays, we've got you covered with all the best plays from the weekend in sports.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
Amazon has agreed to invest up to $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic, the two firms said, as the e-commerce group steps up its rivalry against Microsoft, Meta, Google and Nvidia in the fast-growing sector that many technologists believe could be the next great frontier. The e-commerce group said it will initially invest $1.25 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, which like Google's Bard and Microsoft-backed OpenAI also operates an AI-powered, text analyzing chatbot. As part of the deal, Amazon said it has an option to increase its investment in Anthropic to a total of $4 billion.
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday.
The Raiders kicked a field goal but couldn't get the ball right back.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Regardless of if you’re trading for the short term or investing for the long term, making money in the stock market is a process. And processes involve time.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Current Mercedes-Benz G-Class reportedly ends production in January. Facelifted, electrified G debuts next year with all-electric EQG twin.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Ten years ago, Brad Brochocki was working for a solar startup in Denver. “I was in my young 20s at the time and equity wasn't something that really incentivized me at all,” CEO Brochocki told TechCrunch. It wasn’t just fellow employees and friends who were thinking the same thing.
