Solar storm disables 40 newly launched SpaceX satellites

SpaceX Starlink 5 satellites are pictured in the sky seen from Svendborg
Steve Gorman
·2 min read

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A geomagnetic storm triggered by a large burst of radiation from the sun has disabled at least 40 of the 49 satellites newly launched by SpaceX as part of its Starlink internet communications network, the company said.

The announcement, posted on the company's website on Tuesday, said the satellites were stricken last Friday, Feb. 4, a day after they were launched to a preliminary "low-deployment" orbit about 130 miles (210 km) above Earth.

Launch of the satellites, carried aloft by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flown from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, roughly coincided with a geomagnetic storm watch posted for last Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2-3, by the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center.

The alert warned that solar flare activity from a "full halo coronal mass ejection" - a large blast of solar plasma and electromagnetic radiation from the sun's surface - was detected on Jan. 29, and was likely to reach Earth as early as Feb. 1.

The alert also said resulting geomagnetic storm conditions on Earth were "likely to persist" into Feb. 3 "at weakening levels."

According to SpaceX, the speed and severity of the solar storm warmed Earth's atmosphere, thus increasing atmospheric density at the low-orbit altitude of the satellites, essentially creating intense friction or drag that knocked out at least 40 of the satellites.

Starlink operators tried commanding the satellites into a "safe-mode" orbital configuration allowing them to fly edge-on to minimize drag, but those efforts failed for most of the satellites, forcing them into lower levels of the atmosphere where they safely burned up on re-entry over the Earth, according to SpaceX.

"This is unprecedented as far as I know," Harvard University-based astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told Reuters in an email, saying it was the first time he was aware of satellite failures caused by an increase in atmospheric density from a solar storm, rather by higher electromagnetic radiation itself.

SpaceX, the Los Angeles area-based rocket company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has launched hundreds of small satellites into orbit since 2019 as part of Musk's Starlink service for broadband internet. The company ultimately envisions a constellation of roughly 12,000 satellites in all.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX loses 40 Starlink satellites to a geomagnetic storm

    SpaceX has revealed that a geomagnetic storm that took place a day after the liftoff had a severe impact on the satellites, and up to 40 of them will re-enter or have already entered Earth's atmosphere. United States Geological Survey describes geomagnetic storms as periods of "rapid magnetic field variation" typically caused by a strong surge of solar winds.

  • One Day After Launching, SpaceX Lost 'Up to 40' Starlink Satellites in a Solar Storm

    Geomagnetic storms cause a sudden jump in atmospheric drag that can be fatal for satellites.

  • U.N. postpones space diplomacy talks after Russia asks for more time

    The Biden administration has high hopes for the discussions that were slated get underway in Geneva next week.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX says a geomagnetic storm wiped out 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites it launched into orbit last week

    SpaceX said 80% of the satellites it launched Thursday were expected to burn up in Earth's atmosphere instead of reaching orbit.

  • Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles over windshield defrosting software

    Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in windshield defrosting problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday. Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

  • Here are Billy Napier’s five most important staff hires at Florida

    Here's a look at the key acquisitions for Billy Napier and his army of assistants.

  • After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla

    U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies," Biden said, adding other start-ups and saying manufacturing is coming "back to America after decades."

  • NASA plans to crash the ISS into the 'spacecraft cemetery' in 2031

    The decommissioned orbital lab will join nearly 300 other defunct spacecraft under the waters of the South Pacific Ocean.

  • Egypt names first-ever Christian head of country's top court

    Egypt’s president on Wednesday swore in the first-ever Coptic Christian to head the country’s highest court. Judge Boulos Fahmy is the 19th person to preside over the Supreme Constitutional Court since it was established in 1969. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi picked the 65-year-old Fahmy from among the court's five oldest of 15 sitting judges, as is prescribed by law.

  • Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

    Hydrogen pioneers Verdagy -- from "verde" for green, and "agy" for energy -- raised $25 million from a fistful of strategic investors in the energy sector in a bid to take a messy, not-that-environmentally-friendly process of making hydrogen and replacing it with an industrially scalable solution with no nasties going into the air. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you've been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we're trying to avoid.

  • Study: Teacher Observations Biased Against Males, African Americans

    Significant bias has contributed to lower classroom observation scores for thousands of teachers in Tennessee over the last decade, a study published in late December found. Even when controlling for differences in professional qualification and student testing performance, male and African American teachers were rated lower than their female and white colleagues. The paper is […]

  • After Crusade Against Hillary Clinton Emails, GOP Silent On Trump Ripping Up Documents

    Where are the "lock him up" chants?

  • Do you owe the ‘dreaded’ alternative minimum tax? Read this before filing your taxes

    The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) made the alternative minimum tax (AMT) rules much more taxpayer-friendly for 2018-2025, and significantly reduced the odds that you’ll owe the tax. The AMT is a separate federal income tax system with a family resemblance to the more-familiar regular federal income tax system. To calculate the AMT, you start off with taxable income calculated under the regular tax rules and then make various additions and subtractions to reflect the differing AMT rules.

  • Samsung unveils new phones as premium market share shrinks

    Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps. Although the Galaxy S22 phones unveiled Wednesday feature some improvements from last year's models, the differences aren't dramatic. Samsung is emphasizing new features on the phones that are supposed to produce more vibrant and more stable videos.

  • Major breakthrough on nuclear fusion energy

    A lab in Oxfordshire takes a big step towards harnessing the energy source of the stars.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Michael K. Williams advocated for ending the war on drugs. Now activists say arrests of dealers tied to OD death 'is not what he would want'

    Some shared exasperation over the continued attempt to “arrest our way out of this,” while others pointed out the “irony” of the situation, considering the pro-harm-reduction beliefs held by the actor himself.

  • British passenger arrested on suspicion of raping woman in business class on US flight to Heathrow

    The woman is being supported by specialist officers following the incident on a United Airlines plane

  • Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States

    The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter

  • Superman would be jealous of this super-material, stronger than the Man of Steel himself

    It’s as light as plastic, it’s tougher than steel, it’s…the polymer equivalent of Superman. The impossible now exists. There is now a substance that has so much muscle that it is impermeable to gas, and even Clark Kent would be shocked by how much force he would need to break it: twice the force it takes to break steel. Known as 2DPA-1, the almost supernatural polymer could be the shield of the future for cars and machinery, and could potentially support entire buildings. Lex Luthor obviously ha