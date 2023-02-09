Solar tech firm Nextracker raises $638 million in upsized U.S. IPO

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Solar technology firm Nextracker raised $638 million in its U.S. IPO, pricing it slightly higher than its indicated target range, parent company Flex Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the number of shares sold was increased.

Nextracker sold 26.6 million shares of its Class A common stock at $24 apiece, according to the statement, giving the Fremont, California-based company a valuation of over $3.5 billion. This comes at the upper-end of their indicated range of $20 to $23 per share.

The decision to increase the deal size comes at a challenging time for the U.S. IPO market, where activity has come to a standstill due to heightened volatility in a rising interest rate environment.

Nextracker is expected to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Feb. 9 under the ticker symbol "NXT", and the offering is expected to closed on Feb. 13, Singapore-based manufacturing solutions provider Flex said.

Nextracker has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to about additional 4 million shares, it added.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Barclays acted as joint lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Stellate Ganglion Block Treatment in Bay Area Launched by Soft Reboot Wellness

    Soft Reboot Wellness (+1 650-419-3330), a holistic therapy center in the Bay Area, has launched Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment for PTSD and mood disorders. Menlo Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2023) - Soft Reboot Wellness's new Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) procedure involves injecting a local anesthetic near a cluster of nerves in the neck called the stellate ganglion - part of the sympathetic nervous system, also known as the "fight-or-flight" response.More informatio

  • Twitter rolls out long-form tweets, allowing premium subscribers to write 4,000 characters

    Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to write up to 4,000 characters in individual tweets, the social media platform announced on Wednesday.

  • Owen On UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework

    British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen says the the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework will unlock significant opportunity in green energy, transport and finance. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • FirstRand (JSE:FSR) shareholders have earned a 1.8% CAGR over the last five years

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • George Santos admits ‘I’ve obviously f***ed up’ in secretly recorded tapes

    Leaked audio was provided to news oulet by reporter who sought job in Santos’s office

  • Five Nuclear Powers Held Talks in Dubai in February: Kommersant

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting Down Chinese BalloonFive global nuclear powers held a two-day meeting in Dubai early this month to discuss nuclear non-proliferation issues, Russian newspaper K

  • Global Banks Seek to End Drought in China Property Debt Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investment banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG are renewing efforts to gauge investor interest in Chinese developer bond sales, in hopes of revitalizing a key business following a yearlong deal drought.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Ye

  • Toyota delivers 22% profit jump in Q3, beating estimates

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday posted a surprise 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit, as a weaker yen and higher sales volumes helped the automaker overcome a jolt from soaring raw-materials costs. In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 784.4 billion yen profit.

  • Standoff at Best Western in Jax Beach ends with suspect in custody, no one hurt

    The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is responding near the Best Western Oceanfront.

  • Beach in the Big Apple? NYC to open two beaches, one on the Hudson River this summer

    New York City has plans to open a new beach in Manhattan at the end of the summer of 2023, plus a second beach in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on the East River, reportedly by 2028.

  • Man who climbed Chase Tower in Phoenix released from jail on $500 bond

    A man who goes by the online moniker "Pro-life Spiderman" and scaled Chase Tower was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $500 bond.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • Why Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ). The company's stock led the...

  • Carvana stock, heavily shorted, closes 6% higher after wild swing

    Carvana's (CVNA) stock closed 6% higher on Wednesday after soaring as much as 27% during the session, triggering a volatility halt.

  • VinFast Cuts About 80 Jobs in North America, Including US CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its US chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSant