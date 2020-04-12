What Is Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's (BME:SLR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (BME:SLR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 35% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 69% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 43.50 that there is some investor optimism about Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (30.4) for companies in the renewable energy industry is lower than Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente saw earnings per share improve by 4.5% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 20% of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente's P/E Ratio

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a P/E of 43.5. That's significantly higher than the average in its market, which is 13.8. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 32.2 back then to 43.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.