Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.'s (NYSE:SOI) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is:

2.1% = US$6.4m ÷ US$300m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's Earnings Growth And 2.1% ROE

As you can see, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 21% seen by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.6% in the same period, we still found Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's low three-year median payout ratio of 11% (implying that it retains the remaining 89% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 48% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is speculated to rise to 7.3% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

