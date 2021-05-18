SolarWinds hack: Russian denial 'unconvincing'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sergei Naryshkin, Director of Russia&#x002019;s Foreign Intelligence Service speaks to Steve Rosenberg
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) director Sergei Naryshkin speaks to BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg

Russia's denial of involvement in the SolarWinds hack is "unconvincing", the former head of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre has said.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) director Sergei Naryshkin had said he was “flattered” by the accusations from the UK and US but denied involvement.

The hack is considered the largest and most sophisticated cyber-attack so far.

GCHQ said it was "highly likely" the SVR was responsible.

'Compelling evidence'

And Prof Ciaran Martin said there was evidence the tactics, techniques and tools used by the hackers matched "many years of SVR activity".

“There is compelling evidence pointing to Russia,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The targets they carefully selected and exploited… were mostly high value, high prestige, strategically important American targets.

“So if it was America doing it to itself, why?

"And why were there so many willing participants in such a pointless act of deception?

"It doesn't make any sense.”

Malicious software

The cyber-attack was discovered in December but had been in operation for months before.

Hackers used US company SolarWinds’ Orion platform to target US government departments, about 100 private companies and small numbers of UK organisations. But nearly 18,000 customers had installed the malicious software.

Asked if the SVR had been responsible, Mr Naryshkin said he could not "claim the creative achievements of others as his own".

"These claims are like a bad detective novel," he told BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg.

Mr Naryshkin then quoted from documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden to suggest the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by US and British intelligence agencies.

“I don’t want to assert that this cyber-attack was carried out by a US agency - but the tactics are similar,” he said.

And accusations Russia was involved in cyber-attacks, poisonings, hacks, or meddling in elections were “absurd” and “pathetic”.

Russia’s spy chief also revealed contact had been re-established with the head of Britain's secret intelligence service MI6, adding he hoped for a face-to-face meeting soon.

Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter
Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter

Countries hack each other all the time - for information, influence and intimidation.

Most cyber-campaigns go unreported, with wins and losses chalked up on secret boards by rival intelligence agencies.

But SolarWinds was different.

Not only was it a big loss for the US, it also broke out of top-secret circles.

The consensus in the cyber-security world is the hack falls squarely in the "fair game" category of cyber-spying.

But the disruption and embarrassment it caused is unprecedented.

Some of the biggest technology companies and cyber-defenders in the world were breached and high levels of US government accessed.

We will never know what secrets the hackers were able to steal or how deep they delved.

What we do know from this interview is the cyber-attack followed a familiar pattern - the West accuses Russia of the hack, Russia laughs it off and organisations spend millions more on their cyber-security defences, hoping it will never happen again.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Like a bad detective novel’: Russian spy chief denies launching SolarWinds hack

    The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has denied carrying out a cyber attack on software business SolarWinds which gave hackers access to large portions of the US government as well as hundreds of businesses. Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s SVR spy agency, said he was “flattered” by US and UK accusations that his organisation directed the hack but denied responsibility for it. "These claims are like a bad detective novel," he said. The close ally of Vladimir Putin told the BBC that he could not “claim the creative achievements of others as his own”. The US and UK governments publicly accused the SVR of carrying out the incident via a hacking group known as Cozy Bear, which has previously been linked to the Russian government. They alleged that the group hacked SolarWinds in 2019 and then used the company’s IT monitoring software to gain access to US government departments including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. The attack was discovered in December and experts said there was evidence that the hackers had been using the breach to intercept emails and files for up to nine months. Businesses including cyber security company FireEye and Microsoft were also targeted as part of the hacking campaign. Almost 18,000 SolarWinds customers installed the compromised software, the company has said. Mr Naryshkin suggested that the hack may have been the work of Western intelligence services. He quoted from documents leaked by Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the US National Security Agency, which explained that Western spy agencies have attempted to carry out their own cyber espionage campaigns. “I don’t want to assert that this cyber-attack was carried out by a US agency, but the tactics are similar,” he said. Ciaran Martin, the former head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, told Radio 4's Today that Mr Naryshkin’s suggestion was “unconvincing.” “There is compelling evidence pointing to Russia,” he said. “The targets they carefully selected and exploited … were mostly high value, high prestige, strategically important American targets.” “So if it was America doing it to itself, why? And why were there so many willing participants in such a pointless act of deception? It doesn't make any sense,” he added. Mr Naryshkin also refused to deny a suggestion made earlier this year by former MI6 head Sir John Sawers that only around 10pc of Russian spy operations in Europe have been uncovered. “Any state which is truly strong and sovereign must have a strong intelligence service,” Mr Naryshkin said. He also told the BBC that he had “started corresponding” with his counterparts at MI6. The two organisations had sent “respectful and polite” messages to each other, he said.

  • These are the best vacation spots to visit in 2021

    U.S. News and World Report rankings indicate the coronavirus pandemic led to increased interest in national parks and other outdoor destinations.

  • Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Lifetime Brands (LCUT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Millennial Money: Should you become your own boss?

    The seed of a business idea floats around in your head between work videoconference calls, after the kids are asleep or while you tend your pandemic garden. “In 2020, there was an explosion in new business applications, reaching nearly 4.5 million by year’s end,” according to a February report by the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington, D.C., think tank. Deciding if self-employment is right for you depends on your personality, your financial situation and your ability to adapt.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

    Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene. Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Controversial influencer couple who euthanised dog refused to adopt baby because of social media ban

    Couple decided not to adopt from Thailand after realising they would not be able to post child online

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Senator Tom Cotton hit with social media scorn after accusing AP of colluding with Hamas following Israeli airstrike

    Republican ridicules reporters for ‘whiny’ coverage following ‘wholly appropriate’ airstrike on offices by Israel, as US admit it has not seen evidence of terrorist infrastructure in the blown-up building

  • Liz Cheney calls her replacement Elise Stefanik ‘complicit’ in Trump’s ‘big lie’

    The Wyoming congresswoman says millions of Trump supporters have been ‘misled’ by former president

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • What are cow dung cakes and why are people taking them to the US?

    Contraband cattle manure patties surprise Dulles Airport customs officials

  • US airlines may start weighing passengers

    Passengers could be asked to step on the scales at the boarding gate, as federal aviation authority gets ahead of obesity figures

  • Nigel Farage lashes out at hoaxers trying to ruin his US tour by booking fake tickets

    People have been booking tickets for the former Ukip leader’s speaking tour with no intention of attending