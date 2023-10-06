‘I sold my £1m house to rent in retirement – my social life has never been better’

Margaret Wakefield, 85, and her husband moved to Woodbank Apartments after selling their four-bedroom home in Guildford - Jeff Gilbert

It is difficult to find a time when Margaret Wakefield, aged 85, is free for a phone call because her social calendar is so busy.

She is one of a new wave of retirees choosing to give up homeownership later in life as a way to improve their social lives and free up their wealth.

Around 4pc of the wealthiest over-65s rented privately in 2021, according to research from estate agency Hamptons and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Margaret and her husband sold their four-bedroom house, valued at over £1m, in Guildford, Surrey earlier this year. The couple moved to Woodbank Apartments, a block of luxury flats for retirees in nearby Woking.

She says the idea of renting after 40 years appealed to her because the prospect of buying again and later selling up was a worry. The couple wanted a stress-free retirement.

“We saw the brochure for Woodbank, liked what we saw, had a visit and liked it even more,” she says.

“Electricity bills, heating, broadband, phone calls, security, all these things we don’t have to worry about. It’s a big burden off our shoulders,” says Margaret.

Margaret isn’t the only one renting later in life for more ease and flexibility.

David Mumby, regional head at estate agency Knight Frank, says that more retirees are opting to rent thanks to the freedom it offers.

“When you factor in stamp duty, why would you buy somewhere when you can rent somewhere that is a great product, and be footloose and fancy free.”

According to the ONS, one in four households over the age of 65 are on paper millionaires with much of their wealth tied up in property and many are looking to release it so that it is readily available in the future.

At the same time, the latest ONS household expenditure data shows the 50-64 age group is spending less on housing but more on culture and recreation than the 30-49 age group.

“Some are choosing to sell up and enjoy some of that wealth,” says Nick Whitten.

Head of EMEA and UK Living and Residential Research at JLL.

“That can be in the form of renting and can be a bit of a nomad as well. Spending summers in the UK and winters in warmer climates.”

But closer to home, there is luxury on offer and increasing choice. JLL estimates the number of rental-only, so-called later life villages, rather than assisted living facilities, have increased by around 400pc over the past decade.

So-called silver splitters – older divorcees – are keen renters, says Birchgrove chief executive Honor Barratt.

“If you have been through the menopause, kicked your husband out and have split the home, that can cover the costs of renting,” she says.

“There is a lighter care element but they are broadly speaking communities for retirees with facilities like cafes, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools and an active events programme,” adds Whitten.

This is certainly what attracted Miriam Blum, 74, to Belle Vue, a luxury apartment complex in north London, where rents cost up to £10,000 a month.

“I like the fact that I can be independent and pick up the social life and put it down as when I want to,” she says.

“We have a singalong on Thursday nights which is lovely and there are opportunities to play bridge and do sport and there is a wonderful gym and we do yoga. It really is luxury living.”

Likewise, it is the personal touches that Margaret enjoys about living at Woodbank.

There is cake at tea time and on Thursdays a themed dinner. In fact it was having lunch at the apartments on a visit that attracted her initially.

“If it is someone’s birthday there is a lovely cake presented by the chef,” she says.

“There are exercise classes three times a week and they give you a smoothie when you come out. There is bingo and darts. My husband has started a scrabble group.”

And if investors are right, there will be plenty more people joining the group in the coming years.

Whitten says that he has had more meetings with institutional clients and pension funds about the sector in the past two to three years than the last two decades together.

“They are specifically targeting capital to go into senior living private rental schemes,” he adds.

Research on the sector backs up their enthusiasm.

A YouGov survey commissioned by Independent Age this year found that 12pc of private renters over the age of 65 rent privately because they find it offers them flexibility and the same proportion say it gives them more choice on where to live.

