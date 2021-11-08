He sold heroin to a man who overdosed and died. Why a NY court says it wasn't a homicide.

Four years after a 26-year-old man's fatal drug overdose in Johnson City, the person accused of selling him heroin pleaded guilty.

But over the course of those four years, three different courts grappled with the question of whether he should be prosecuted for manslaughter. It was finally settled in October by the highest court in New York state, which essentially said "No."

Richard B. Gaworecki, then 29, was accused of selling five bags of heroin for $100 to 26-year-old Nicholas A. McKiernan on July 20,2017. Then, sometime between July 21 and 22, McKiernan died of an overdose.

A grand jury indictment later charged Gaworecki with second-degree manslaughter and drug crimes, but his defense attorney argued there wasn't enough proof for the homicide charge. A Broome County Court judge agreed.

When Judge Kevin Dooley tossed out the manslaughter charge in December 2017, he stated there was no direct evidence Gaworecki knew the heroin he sold to McKiernan was particularly potent or strong.

But later, a midlevel state appeals court reinstated the manslaughter charge. Two dissenting judges' opinions, however, enabled Gaworecki's attorney to ask the Court of Appeals, which is New York state's highest court, to decide the matter.

The Court of Appeals released its decision Oct. 7, saying evidence presented to the grand jury in 2017 was not enough to establish Gaworecki acted with recklessness or negligence that could support charges of second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

"The evidence demonstrated that (Gaworecki) knew that the heroin he sold the decedent was strong and required caution," the Court of Appeals decision says. "That the heroin was potent, however, does not equate to a substantial and unjustifiable risk that death would result from the use of the heroin."

Gaworecki pleaded guilty Monday in Broome County Court to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance. He could've faced up to nine years in prison, but his plea agreement with prosecutors resolved the case with a three-year conditional discharge.

Dooley issued the sentence, which requires Gaworecki to stay out of trouble for the three years to avoid facing any other penalties, and reminded him that in some ways, whether the heroin he sold contributed to McKiernan's death remains unclear. That's a moral issue, Dooley said, not a legal issue.

"My client has accepted responsibility for what happened," defense lawyer Veronica Gorman said at Monday's guilty plea.

Fatal heroin overdose: A closer look at the evidence

Johnson City police were called to McKiernan's home early July 22, 2017 and found empty blue and green packets of heroin, court records said. His death was determined to have been caused by acute heroin toxicity.

Although one bag of heroin recovered by police from Gaworecki’s vehicle tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, the Court of Appeals said there was no evidence the heroin he sold to McKiernan also contained fentanyl, or, if it did, that Gaworecki had cut or packaged the drugs himself.

Court documents say witnesses testified before the grand jury that it was "common knowledge" among heroin users that different samples of heroin have different potencies and the strength of a heroin sample could vary a great deal.

Witnesses in the grand jury also testified they used the same sample of heroin purchased from Gaworecki before July 22, 2017 and survived, according to court documents.

There was also no evidence that Gaworecki was McKiernan's only heroin supplier, according to the Court of Appeals.

Text messages, which were mentioned in court records, indicated Gaworecki texted McKiernan the afternoon of July 20: "I told you so bro, I hooked you up. Just be careful."

McKiernan replied, "Yeah I just did one."

When interviewed by detectives, Gaworecki stated, "I told him to be wicked careful."

