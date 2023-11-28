Sold: Offer accepted for $4 million Mequon mansion with indoor pool and basketball court

After nine days on the market, listers of a $4 million mansion in Mequon, featuring an indoor saltwater pool, an indoor basketball court and almost 8 acres of private space, accepted an offer Nov. 11.

The estate, located at 14250 N. Birchwood Lane, was among the top 20 most expensive homes for sale in Wisconsin, according to Zillow, which showed around 17 homes on the market in the state for $4 million or more.

The home, listed by Sophia Barry Realty Group, sold around its asking price and might just be one of the highest-selling single-family homes in Mequon, Sophia Barry said. Sophia Barry Realty Group is a Shorewood-based luxury residential and commercial real estate brokerage serving southeastern Wisconsin.

Built in 2003, the home includes 10,206 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and 240 feet of frontage on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

“This is a huge deal for the real estate market and the Mequon market,” Barry said.

The new owners are local and are set to close on the mansion Dec. 14, Barry said.

What’s in the $4 million Mequon mansion?

The mansion features an indoor basketball court on the bottom floor with regulation-height hoops, according to the listing.

A lounge and game room with a pool table can be found on the second floor.

In addition to the indoor pool, the third floor, at ground level, includes the kitchen, a bedroom and a room with floor-to-ceiling windows that has beautiful views of Lake Michigan.

The fourth floor consists of three bedrooms and multiple bathrooms.

Outside the home is a private driveway at the end of a cul-de-sac and a path leading down to Lake Michigan.

Contact Claudia Levens at clevens@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @levensc13.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Offer accepted for $4M Mequon home with indoor pool, basketball court