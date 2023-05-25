Soldier accused in Jan. shooting formally charged

May 25—LILLINGTON — A Spring Lake man accused of shooting his fiancé and fleeing to Virginia has been returned to Harnett County and formally charged.

Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon, 25, was booked into the Harnett County Detention Center on Monday and charged with common-law attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

His bail has been set at $5 million.

He also is charged in Hoke County with first-degree murder in the death of Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24.

Smith, Amos-Dixon and his fiancée, Chelsea Ling Sung, 29, of Spring Lake, were soldiers assigned to Fort Bragg, officials have said.

Smith was a staff sergeant assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group. Amos-Dixon is staff sergeant assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Sung is a staff sergeant with the 18th Airborne Corps.

On Jan. 18, Harnett County deputies responding to a reported assault found Sung and her child in the restroom of a restaurant on Ray Road near Overhills.

Sung told deputies that Amos-Dixon fired multiple shots in her vehicle as she was attempting to leave a residence on Hayes Road, about five miles from the restaurant.

Her child suffered superficial injuries, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Amos-Dixon fled Harnett County in his pickup truck. Hours later, his truck was spotted parked in a rest area on Interstate 77 North in Southwest Virginia.

As Virginia State Police troopers approached the truck, Amos-Dixon drove off traveling, north on I-77 toward West Virginia. The troopers engaged in a chase on the interstate, following him as he exited the highway and crashed his truck. a

Amos-Dixon ran away but was later located and jailed in the New River Valley Regional Jail.