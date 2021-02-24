Soldier admits fraud after taking older brother's DNA paternity test

India McTaggart
·2 min read
Samuel Robinson with older brother, Christian
A soldier has admitted fraud after taking his older brother’s DNA paternity test so that he could avoid paying child maintenance, Leicester Crown Court hears.

Army private Samuel Robinson, and his elder brother, Christian Robinson, admitted jointly committing fraud by false representation at court earlier this week.

Christian Robinson, 26, had persuaded his younger brother, now 20, to take his DNA paternity test for him so that he could avoid paying his child maintenance fees after the child’s mother made an application naming him as the father.

The ruse backfired when the DNA results came back to show that the man who took the test was not the father but was closely related to the baby.

The child’s mother queried the results and recognised Christian’s younger brother, then 17, in a picture shown to her of the man who went into the doctor's surgery for the test.

Both brothers were spared jail sentences for the offence, with Christian given an 18-month suspended sentence for two years and brother Samuel a six-month conditional discharge.

The court heard that Christian had been in a relationship with the woman when she became pregnant in 2017 but they split up just before the birth in January 2018.

Prosecutor Priya Bakshi told the court that the scam could have cost the baby's mother more than £60,000 in maintenance.

The court heard that Samuel was now a Lance-Corporal and that his 'promising army career' hung in the balance.

Judge Timothy Spencer QC told Samuel: "I'm told by your troop commander you are an exceptional soldier and I'm going to pass an exceptional sentence in your case.

"You were placed in an invidious position by an elder brother, who you no doubt looked up to, asking for a brotherly favour."

He added: "This country needs exceptional soldiers like you and this offence is nowhere near the scale where the army should consider damaging your career.

"It is their decision, but I appeal to them to allow you to continue."

To Christian, Judge Spencer said: "I'm satisfied your remorse and shame are wholly genuine."

