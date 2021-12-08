Soldier arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Savannah, Georgia cops say

One person was killed and another injured after a hit-and-run accident in Savannah Sunday night, Dec. 8, Georgia officials say.

Duane Rico Hall, identified as a soldier from Ft. Stewart in Georgia, was arrested in Hinesville after the deadly collision, police say. Jail records show he was arrested after being charged with homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree.

The Georgia State Patrol told WTOC that the suspect’s vehicle was attempting to flee from police when it hit two pedestrians on Liberty and Bull street, killing one and ”seriously” injuring the other. According to Savannah Police, officers first noticed the suspected vehicle speeding, but its driver didn’t stop, eventually crashing into the two pedestrians, the TV station reported.

After police found the vehicle — which was reported to have damage consistent with the hit-and-run — on Ft. Stewart, Hall was questioned and arrested, police told WJCL.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol Open Records department told McClatchy News a crash and incident report have been filed, but there is an investigation underway and a reconstruction report of the incident has not yet been completed. The victims’ names have not been released.

The open records department confirmed that authorities identified Hall as the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Hall was driving what appeared to be a red Dodge Charger Hellcat with Michigan tags, police told WJCL News, and they located the vehicle on the Army base after receiving a tip.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held a weekly press conference the morning of Monday, Dec. 6, and addressed pedestrian safety. Johnson said that he was just around the corner when the incident happened Sunday night.

“A lot of people witnessed this. We have to make sure, for our residents and our visitors, that we’re ensuring safe behavior,” Johnson said in the conference.

A spokesperson for Ft. Stewart confirmed they were aware of the incident but could not immediately provide more information.

According to records from the Liberty County Jail, Hall has been released from custody after spending a day in jail.

