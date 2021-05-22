Soldier charged with serving weed-laced cupcakes to troops during live-fire training, court documents say

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
Canadian soldiers during live-fire training, left, and a cannabis cupcake, right.
Canadian soldier charged with feeding cannabis cupcakes to artillery unit during live-fire exercise, Cpl. Genevieve Lapointe/DND Canada, Getty Images

  • A Canadian soldier is facing 18 charges for serving weed-laced cupcakes to soldiers.

  • Her colleagues consumed the baked goods during a live-fire training exercise, court documents said.

  • Several affected soldiers were allegedly unable to properly execute safe weapons and explosive handling drills.

A Canadian soldier is facing 18 charges for serving weed-laced cupcakes to an artillery unit during a live-fire training exercise, a Newsweek report alleged.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell is accused of feeding the cannabis confectionary to her unit at an army combat training facility in New Brunswick, Canada in July 2018, according to court documents.

Cogswell was working in the facility's canteen as part of a combat training scenario with the Royal Canadian Artillery School when she allegedly prepared the drug-infused baked goods, the media outlet reported.

Her colleagues unknowingly consumed the cupcakes and all but one are said to have experienced symptoms including dehydration, overheating, fatigue, confusion, dry mouth, and paranoia, the court documents said.

"Several affected members were allegedly unable to properly execute safe weapons and explosive handling drills," the documents added.

Read more: Inside Capitol Hill's weed culture where congressional staffers light up freely

Those affected by the drugs were treated by a medical technician, the documents said. Military police were called to the facility that afternoon, the documents added.

Cogswell is now facing 18 charges. These include administering a noxious substance, neglect to the prejudice of good order and discipline, and behaving in a disgraceful manner.

She remains a Canadian Armed Forces member, Newsweek reported.

Cogswell could face a maximum sentence of imprisonment not exceeding two years or lesser punishment if she is found guilty at her court-martial hearing in August, the Canadian Department of National Defense told Newsweek.

