Soldier deployed for a year surprises his son on first day of school, Ohio video shows

The first day of school is always full of reunions, as children are reacquainted with classmates and teachers they haven’t seen all summer.

But this reunion at an Ohio elementary school had a much deeper impact.

Video shared by Cuyahoga Falls City Schools shows the heartfelt moment when Sgt. Perry Chronister surprised his son, Eli, on his first day of second grade. Chronister had not seen his son during his yearlong deployment.

Eli was in his DeWitt Elementary School classroom when his dad appeared in the school’s tiger mascot costume. The soldier walked up and crouched beside his son, then took off the tiger head to reveal himself.

Eli’s reaction was, understandably, priceless. He jumped into his dad’s arms and they hugged on the floor of the classroom.

WATCH: a soldier's surprise! This dad showed up to his son's first day of school after a yearlong deployment. Hear the heartwarming story from them tonight at 11 @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3S9VKTGGdx — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) August 19, 2023

Chronister told WKEF the reveal was “magical,” calling it “the best moment” he’s had.

“I was nervous, but I was also so happy,” he told the station. “I was fighting back tears because I hadn’t seen him in a year. I had missed him so much.”

The school said the heartfelt moment made for “a very special day.”

DeWitt Elementary School is in Cuyahoga Falls, about 35 miles south of Cleveland.

