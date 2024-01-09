Soldier’s grandparents presented with Blue Star Banner

NORTH ADAMS — On Jan. 1, Tina and David Stone were awarded a Blue Star Banner by the Leighr A. Wright Post 53 American Legion Riders of Hillsdale.

The banner, also called the Service Flag, is given to families who have a loved one serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Stones, who live in North Adams, were presented it in honor of their grandson, Bradley Barnett III's service in the Army.

“Private Barnett is currently stationed at Fort Carson CO and is a private,” said Angela Snyder, secretary for Post 53’s American Legion Riders.

Barnett was able to be present for the award, said Kirk Wick, director for Post 53’s American Legion Riders.

Private Bradley Barnett poses for a photo with his family and a few of Hillsdale's American Legion Riders.

“Private Barnett was respectful and in his uniform for the presentation, where The American Legion Riders of Hilldale Post 53 read the history and reasoning behind the development and implementation of the banner,” Wick said.

The Blue Star banner is an official banner authorized by the Department of Defense and has been used since World War I, when it was designed and patented by Army Captain Robert Queisser of the 5th Ohio Infantry in 1917.

Wick said he was proud to be there to present the Blue Star Banner to the Stone family.

“The Stone family had approximately eight family members present for the presentation at their home,” Wick said. “There was a reverence felt among all attendees of the service.”

Wick said he appreciates how the Blue Star Banner honors the families.

“The presentation of the Blue Star Banner helps give recognition to the families and acknowledges their sacrifices in as much as they can not be with their children and that they may be in harm's way,” Wick said. “Most families consider it a great honor to display the flag for neighbors and friends to view and is a reminder of the sacrifices that not only our service members endure, but also the hardships of missing a child from the home while serving.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Snyder encouraged other families to reach out if they would also like to receive a Blue Star Banner.

“If you or someone you know has a child in the service, and you would like to receive a Blue Star Banner, please reach out to Ride Director Wick, through the American Legion Post 53, Hillsdale,” she said.

— Elyse Apel is a correspondent for The Hillsdale Daily News. She can be reached by email at ehawkins@hillsdale.edu.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Soldier’s grandparents presented with Blue Star Banner