Soldier killed in shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia; suspect in custody

A soldier was killed in a shooting Monday at Fort Stewart in Georgia and a suspect was in custody, an official said.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex on the military base, which is located near the city of Hinesville, for a possible shooting just before 10 a.m., according to a statement from spokesman Kevin Larson. The same information was shared on Fort Stewart's social media.

The complex was briefly locked down, Larson said.

The soldier's identity will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. The suspect wasn't immediately identified, and Larson said there is no active threat to the community.

The suspect was transferred to the custody of the Army's Criminal Investigation Division, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 6, 2017. / Credit: U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

