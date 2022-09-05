Soldier, officer charged after child pulls the trigger of rocket launcher

A Ukrainian child was handed a loaded rocket launcher and pulled trigger

According to law enforcement officials, one of the individuals responsible handed a child an armed RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher. The kid then pulled the trigger.

Both the attending soldier and his commanding officer, who allowed armed weapons to the military show in the first place, were charged with criminal negligence. They can face up to 10 years in prison.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus first reported the incident on Sept. 3.

