Soldier and police officer: Carver has excelled in both roles

Randy Carver has traveled the world, but not as a tourist.

Carver, 44, has been to some of the most dangerous places on the planet, including Iraq, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

A captain for the Mansfield Police Department, Carver is also a citizen soldier as a member of the Ohio Army National Guard's 1-148th Infantry Regiment.

He recently returned from his fourth overseas deployment to a combat zone, this one in Syria.

"I've just always had the desire to be a part of it," Carver said. "The deployments, they just come."

Mansfield police Capt. Randy Carver recently returned from a year-long deployment to Syria with the Ohio Army National Guard.

He has been in the Army National Guard for 24 years, even longer than his 18 years with the city police department, where he was named SWAT officer of the year in 2013.

Since childhood, Carver has desired to be soldier and police officer

Carver said "even as a little kid," he has wanted to fill both roles.

"Randy, through his career, he has been with the military his whole time," Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said. "He has done a phenomenal job on both sides of the fence. To be able to juggle that immense workload is stressful."

Carver's unit is based in Walbridge, a village in northwest Ohio. He said it became apparent in 2021 that he and his fellow citizen soldiers would be deployed in 2022.

While training for the mission, Carver was promoted to sergeant major (SGM), the highest enlisted rank, just above first sergeant and master sergeant.

His unit's mission was to "continue the defeat of ISIS."

ISIS remains resilient and has sustained a low-level insurgency in Iraq while conducting targeted attacks in Syria, especially against prisons to release key operatives. It has particularly strengthened in central Syria, demonstrating the ability to stage maneuver forces as part of a multistage campaign.

Carver declined to talk about any combat he may have seen during his latest deployment.

His stint lasted from late July of 2022 until early September of this year. Carver rejoined the police department in mid-October.

"At this point, I've done it (deployed) several times," he said. "My reaction initially is it's just hard to leave the family again."

Randy Carver

Carver is a girl dad with two adult daughters and a 14-year-old. He gives credit to Tosha, his wife of 23 years.

Carver's wife is pro at handling his deployments

"It seems like it's harder on me than it is on her because she's so strong," Carver said. "She's essentially been a single mom four times."

A Mansfield native and 1997 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, Carver was deployed to Iraq in 2003, to Kosovo in 2006 and to Afghanistan in 2010.

"Training is a big part of preparation," he said. "The number of deployments I've been on helps me prepare mentally.

"I don't know everything that I'm going to get myself into, but I've got a pretty good idea of what I'm going to need to do to get myself through it."

Carver said the hardest part of being deployed is missing out on birthdays and holidays.

"I have grandkids now," he said of his 4-year-old grandson and 2-year-old granddaughter. "My daughters seem to be better with it now that they're older."

He said he was able to communicate with his family at least weekly thanks to having "some internet connectivity."

Prior to leaving, Carver did some work around the house and handled details such as making sure the lawn mower was working.

"They call it getting your house in order so that we can make that process for the family back home as smooth as possible," he said.

Coming home involved Carver readjusting to fitting in with his family.

"When you get home, you just appreciate all the little things because you haven't had them for so long," he said.

He talked with Tosha ahead of time.

"After so many (deployments), my wife knows how I'm going to react, and I know how she's going to react," Carver said. "We talk about expectation management."

Asked if Tosha can handle the time apart, he said with a laugh, "I think so. ... She's still with me. I don't think she wants me to do another one, but if the Army needs me to go somewhere, she understands that I've got to go."

Coming home also means adjusting to work. Carver, who joined the city police department is 2005, was promoted to captain just before his deployment.

His duties include being the special operations bureau commander.

"It was like starting all over learning this position. I'm still learning," Carver said.

Fellow police officer joined Carver on deployment

He was joined on this deployment by Officer Garrett Whitney, who was about to finish field training when he and Carver were sent overseas.

Their absences made the police department even more shorthanded.

"Anytime we have absence of personnel, we feel the pressure within the police department," Porch said. "The longer an individual is within the organization, the more that is left.

"We missed Randy. We're glad that he's back and safe and can concentrate on being a great captain."

Carver is uncertain about his long-term future with the Army National Guard.

"After 24 years, I could have retired, but I really enjoy being part of it," he said. His duties now include reporting once a month for training, as well as more extensive training for a couple of weeks during the summer.

Carver wants to make the most of his promotion.

"I've done pretty well on that side," he said. "The more of a rank you get, the more your sphere of influence grows. I'm able to impact the soldiers a little bit more."

Carver has to spend three years as a sergeant major to retire with that rank.

"I don't know (how long I'll serve). I anticipate 30 years," he said. "We'll see."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield cop back on duty after deployment with Army National Guard