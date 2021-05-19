Four missile launchers found in abandoned car of far-Right soldier on the run after threatening virologist

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crisp
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jurgen Conings is thought to be hiding out in a national park in Flanders.&#xa0;
Jurgen Conings is thought to be hiding out in a national park in Flanders.

A heavily armed soldier on the run from Belgian police has been named by the force after they retrieved four missile launchers from his abandoned car.

Jurgen Conings, a veteran of 20 years and suspected Nazi sympathiser, is thought to be spending a second night in hiding in a national park after threatening one of the country’s most famous coronavirus experts.

Police retrieved his Audi close to forests in the Flemish province of Limburg, near to the Dutch border, and found deadly weapons that Conings, who was on a government terror watch list, had allegedly stolen from a barracks.

In the car, police found the four M72 LAW missile launchers and ammunition. Sources told Belgian media that Conings still had enough weapons to wage “a small war". As well as a 5.7mm pistol and bullet proof vest, he is suspected of having a P-90 machine gun and 2,000 cartridges, including armour-piercing bullets.

Shots were heard being fired on Wednesday evening.

Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, was among the many people questioning how it was possible the shooting instructor could still be part of the military and have access to weapons, despite having known links to extreme Right organisations.

“It is unacceptable,” Mr De Croo said as it emerged Conings was able to take the weapons unchallenged.

Belgium’s terror alert remained at its highest level yesterday for the second day after Conings’ girlfriend raised the alarm on Tuesday.

She had found two farewell letters at his home in Dilsen-Stokkem, in which said he no longer wanted to live “in such a society ruled by politicians and virologists” and that he would “join the resistance”.

Conings was arrested last summer for making death threats against Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most high-profile virologists, who became famous during the pandemic.

Marc Van Ranst was previously the target of an anti-mask movement. - AFP
Marc Van Ranst was previously the target of an anti-mask movement. - AFP

Mr Van Ranst, who received three months police protection after the initial threats, was taken to a police safehouse.

The outspoken scientist who is active on Twitter told the Het Nieuwsblad newspaper that he “could be better” but had got used to regular threats during the pandemic.

“The only difference is that I now know exactly who, what and how,” the 55-year-old doctor, said from the safehouse.

He said Conings, who he remembered from social media, had scouted out his hometown for several hours.

“How someone on the [terror] list can have a key with which to get missile launchers is a mystery to me,” Mr Van Ranst added.

Belgium's defence minister ordered an investigation into the problem of soldiers with extreme Right politics serving in the military on Wednesday.

A picture of Conings circulated by Belgian police.&#xa0;
A picture of Conings circulated by Belgian police.

Two military barracks were closed and put on high alert in case Conings attacked them, as helicopters and armoured vehicles were dispatched. Conings was reported to have been trained as a sniper with tours in Yugoslavia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan under his belt.

Special forces combed the Hoge Kempen National Park, which has more than 12,000 hectares of pine forests and heathland on Tuesday night where the soldier is believed to be hiding out.

The area remained closed to the public on Wednesday as the hunt continued. A helicopter was used in the hunt and two nearby mosques are being guarded by officers.

Across the border, Dutch police are on alert and monitoring the situation in case the soldier tried to cross into the Netherlands.

Belgian media reported that six shots were heard from woodland in the national park in the early evening as authorities used tracking dogs to search the area.

Recommended Stories

  • Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

    Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not been seen since, police said in a search warrant published online. "There are indications that he is violent and, in the last 24 hours, evidence has emerged that the man poses an acute threat," Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told VTM Nieuws.

  • Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

    Belgian forces kept up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed over how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy weapons. The man had already threatened several people, including a top virologist, over the past few weeks, before he was able to leave an army camp with guns and four missile launchers. “The real question is of course: how is this possible," asked Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, adding that the 46-year-old Jurgen Conings had been on the radar of the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis, which assesses terror threats.

  • Australian police exhume body of 'spy' found dead in 1948 in hope of solving country's most enduring mystery

    He was found dead on an Australian beach, with a scrap of Persian poetry in his pocket that traced back to a book containing an unbreakable code. Seventy-three years later Australian police are exhuming the body of the so-called 'Somerton Man' in an attempt to finally break the riddle of his identity. Many have speculated that he must have been a Russian spy assassinated at the beginning of the Cold War just before Canberra cracked down on Soviet espionage, while others have claimed he was a soldier, a military man, or the jilted lover of a local woman. The exhumation could be the first step in a long process. Last month South Australia Police revealed that the state’s Attorney-General, Vickie Chapman, had approved an exhumation order on the grounds that the case had generated “intense public interest.” “It's an enduring mystery – but I believe that, finally, we may uncover some answers, thanks to the combined expertise of SA Police and [Forensic Science SA],” Ms Chapman told local media.

  • China's fishing fleet may be front for international spying operation

    New evidence has emerged that China’s state-owned fishing fleet may be a front for covert intelligence operations in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. An investigation by Radio Free Asia has linked a fleet operating out of Woody Island in the contested Paracel archipelago to projects involving national security information, suggesting that the ships are engaged in activities beyond fishing. China has long denied the accusation that its maritime militia have been secretly embedded into the nation’s fishing fleet to intimidate and squeeze out rival Asian claimants to waters that are criss-crossed by important international shipping routes. RFA also discovered that one of the ships operating out of Sansha City on Woody island, was used to test an experimental command and communications system built with foreign technology. It reported that this likely transformed the vessel into a mobile communications and surveillance platform capable of transmitting intelligence back to the authorities on land. ------ Special Report: How Beijing’s ‘Little Blue Men’ spread across South China Sea ------ The investigation revealed that numerous "fishermen" living in Sansha are actually militiamen responsible for guarding China’s outposts. It established that Sansha’s maritime militia had been created in 2013 and by 2016 had expanded to include over 1,800 personnel and more than 100 vessels in a fleet that the Sansha city government described as playing an “irreplaceable role” in defending China’s maritime claims. China is beefing up its presence in the strategic South China Sea, raising fears it is working to seize control of access to shipping routes to be used for possible economic coercion. It has also been accused of militarising reefs, atolls and waters that are claimed by other nations. Vietnam also views the Paracel islands as its own territory. To expand its territorial claims, China has deployed its navy, coastguard and its maritime militia - dubbed China's “Little Blue Men,” in reference to the unmarked Russian "Little Green Men" soldiers who appeared in Crimea shortly before President Vladimir Putin annexed the peninsula. The militia is embedded into China's fishing fleet to intimidate and squeeze out rival South East Asian claimants to the waters. In recent weeks, the Whitsun Reef claimed by the Philippines became a flashpoint after more than 200 Chinese vessels anchored there, defying diplomatic protests from Manila and the US. China has denied all charges, insisting the vessels were fishing boats anchored in the area to shelter from rough seas.

  • I’d rather not send my family out on a smart motorway, admits police chief

    A police chief has told MPs he would rather his loved-ones drove on roads with hard shoulders than a smart motorway. Chris Todd, assistant chief constable at West Midlands Police, who oversees the force's motorway response patrols, said “if pushed” he would want relatives to have the “additional” safety of a continuous hard shoulder. His comments come as MPs heard from experts that the Government's rollout of smart motorways without a public information campaign for drivers was akin to “changing the emergency procedures on a plane and not telling the pilot”. Ministers are under increasing pressure to scrap or radically overhaul smart motorways, where the hard shoulder is turned into a traffic “live lane”, after a number of deaths of drivers who became stranded on them. South Yorkshire Police is currently looking at inquest documents related to the deaths of two men on the M1 to see if Highways England is criminally responsible for the accident. Last year, the Government ordered over 18 urgent safety improvements to be made to existing smart motorways, including ensuring they all have a camera system to spot stranded drivers by next year. However, on Wednesday, MPs on the transport select committee asked high-ranking police officers and motoring experts if they would feel safer with their loved-ones driving on a controlled motorway with a hard shoulder or a smart one, even with all the promised safety improvements. Responding, Mr Todd said: “In the way it was described, the all-lanes running (motorway) with ERAs (emergency refuge areas) and with the SVD (stopped vehicle detection) system in place, I would have a high level of confidence. “But if I was pushed for an overall or binary decision, I would probably opt for the controlled motorway in terms of the additional facilities that it provides from a policing perspective.” The senior officer also warned that smart motorways made it harder for police to reach crash victims when all lanes are in use. He said officers sometimes had to close the motorway off ahead of serious accidents so they could reach the injured by driving the wrong way down. When forced to pull such maneuvres, Mr Todd said it was “unlikely” officers would reach the scene within their 10-minute target time.

  • New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

    New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Tuesday night it is is "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," along with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The state attorney general's office is continuing its civil investigation of former President Donald Trump's business, CNN reports, and a "couple of investigators" from James' office "steeped in knowledge about the Trump Organization" have joined Vance's already robust team, which has been looking into an array of possible crimes by Trump and his company since 2018. "Previously, the danger posed by James' investigation seemed to be merely financial — the kind of lawsuit Trump had faced from New York attorneys general before over his Trump University and his charity," The Washington Post notes. "Those cost him money but didn't threaten his liberty." "This move signals, at a minimum, a new set of concerns" for Trump, CNN's Chris Cuomo said Tuesday night. "When things evolve from civil to criminal, it's not good. It is just as likely that the D.A.'s office reached out to the A.G. as vice versa, to say 'We'd like more resources on this, let's see if we can combine understanding.'" Yes, "it sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization," Van Jones agreed. James is a no-nonsense attorney general, he said, so she won't be doing this as "a stunt" or "for the headlines." Breaking News: The New York attorney general is joining the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation of the Trump Organization in addition to an ongoing civil probe. “It sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization... it sounds like a serious development,” says @VanJones68 pic.twitter.com/RtPOArjtmT — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 19, 2021 James' office informed Trump Organization lawyers in late April that its investigation had turned criminal, and "suggested that criminality could apply to actions by current and former company executives and employees if the investigation finds wrongdoing," the Post reports. It is rare for New York's attorney general and Manhattan's district attorney to collaborate. James' new disclosure "is not necessarily an indication that she is planning to bring criminal charges" herself, The Associated Press reports. But state prosecutors "have a suite of powers called the Martin Act, which is just about the most extensive anti-fraud criminal law of any state in the country," legal analyst Neil Katyal told MSNBC, adding that these tools could help "flip" Trump insiders, notably finance chief Allen Weisselberg. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • 'I don't want a prosthetic': Woman's viral TikTok videos show what life is like with one hand

    "This is who I am."

  • Shanna Moakler Goes on the Record Claiming She "Caught" Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker "Having an Affair"

    Important note: Sources close to Kim fully deny this!

  • Space Force missile detection satellite launched

    United Launch Alliance launches US Space Force's fifth space based infrared system geosynchronous satellite. (May 18)

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • Mob Violence Against Palestinians in Israel Is Fueled by Groups on WhatsApp

    On May 12, a message appeared in a new WhatsApp channel called “Death to the Arabs.” The message urged Israelis to join a mass street brawl against Palestinian citizens of Israel. Within hours, dozens of other new WhatsApp groups popped up with variations of the same name and message. The groups soon organized a 6 p.m. start time for a clash in Bat Yam, a town on Israel’s coast. “Together we organize and together we act,” read a message in one of the WhatsApp groups. “Tell your friends to join the group, because here we know how to defend Jewish honor.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That evening, live scenes aired of black-clad Israelis smashing car windows and roaming the streets of Bat Yam. The mob pulled one man they presumed to be Arab from his car and beat him unconscious. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The episode was one of dozens across Israel that the authorities have linked to a surge of activity by Jewish extremists on WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging service owned by Facebook. Since violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated last week, at least 100 new WhatsApp groups have been formed for the express purpose of committing violence against Palestinians, according to an analysis by The New York Times and FakeReporter, an Israeli watchdog group that studies misinformation. The WhatsApp groups, with names like “The Jewish Guard” and “The Revenge Troops,” have added hundreds of members a day over the past week, according to The Times’ analysis. The groups, which are in Hebrew, have also been featured on email lists and online message boards used by far-right extremists in Israel. While social media and messaging apps have been used in the past to spread hate speech and inspire violence, these WhatsApp groups go further, researchers said. That’s because the groups are explicitly planning and executing violent acts against Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up roughly 20% of the population and live largely integrated lives with Jewish neighbors. That is far more specific than past WhatsApp-fueled mob attacks in India, where calls for violence were vague and generally not targeted at individuals or businesses, the researchers said. Even the Stop the Steal groups in the United States that organized the Jan. 6 protests in Washington did not openly direct attacks using social media or messaging apps, they said. The proliferation of these WhatsApp groups has alarmed Israeli security officials and disinformation researchers. In the groups, attacks have been carefully documented, with members often gloating about taking part in the violence, according to The Times’ review. Some said they were taking revenge for rockets being fired onto Israel from militants in the Gaza Strip, while others cited different grievances. Many solicited names of Arab-owned businesses they could target next. “It is a perfect storm of people empowered to use their own names and phone numbers to openly call for violence, and having a tool like WhatsApp to organize themselves into mobs,” said Achiya Schatz, director of FakeReporter. He said his organization had reported many of the new WhatsApp groups to Israeli police, who initially took no action “but now are starting to act and try to prevent the violence.” Israeli police did not respond to a request for comment, but Israeli security officials said law enforcement authorities began monitoring the WhatsApp groups after being alerted by FakeReporter. The police, Schatz said, believed attacks by the Jewish extremists were inflamed by and organized on the WhatsApp groups. One official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the police had not seen similar WhatsApp groups forming among Palestinians. Islamic movements, including Hamas, the militant Palestinian organization that controls the Gaza Strip, have long organized and recruited followers on social media but do not plan attacks on the services for fear of being discovered. A WhatsApp spokeswoman said the messaging service was concerned by the activity from Israeli extremists. She said the company had removed some accounts of people who participated in the groups. WhatsApp cannot read the encrypted messages on its service, she added, but it has acted when accounts were reported to it for violating its terms of service. “We take action to ban accounts we believe may be involved in causing imminent harm,” she said. In Israel, WhatsApp has long been used to form groups so people can communicate and share interests or plan school activities. As violence soared between Israel’s military and Palestinian militants in Gaza over the past week, WhatsApp was also one of the platforms where false information about the conflict has spread. Tensions in the area ran so high that new groups calling for revenge against Palestinians began emerging on WhatsApp and on other messaging services like Telegram. The first WhatsApp groups appeared May 11, Schatz said. By May 12, his organization had found dozens of the groups. People can join the groups through a link, many of which are shared within existing WhatsApp groups. Once they have joined one group, other groups are advertised to them. The groups have since grown steadily in size, Schatz said. Some have become so big that they have branched off into local chapters that are dedicated to certain cities and towns. To evade detection by WhatsApp, organizers of the groups are urging people to vet new members, he said. On Telegram, Israelis have formed roughly 20 channels to commit and plan violence against Palestinians, according to FakeReporter. Much of the content and messaging in those groups imitates what is in the WhatsApp channels. On one new WhatsApp group that The Times reviewed, “The Revenge Troops,” people recently shared instructions for how to build Molotov cocktails and makeshift explosives. The group asked its 400 members to also provide addresses of Arab-owned businesses that could be targeted. In another group with just under 100 members, people shared photos of guns, knives and other weapons as they discussed engaging in street combat in mixed Jewish-Arab cities. Another new WhatsApp group was named “The unapologetic right-wing group.” After participating in attacks, members of the groups posted photos of their exploits and encouraged others to mimic them. “We destroyed them, we left them in pieces,” said one person in “The Revenge Troops” WhatsApp group, alongside a photo showing smashed car windows. In a different group, a video was uploaded of black-clad Jewish youths stopping cars on an unnamed street and asking drivers if they were Jewish or Arab. We beat “the enemy car-by-car,” said a comment posted underneath the video, using an expletive. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel visited Lod, a mixed Jewish-Arab city in central Israel that has been the scene of recent clashes. “There is no greater threat now than these riots, and it is essential to bring back law and order,” said Netanyahu. Within some of the WhatsApp groups, Netanyahu’s calls for peace were ridiculed. “Our government is too weak to do what is necessary, so we take it into our own hands,” wrote one person in a WhatsApp group dedicated to city of Ramle in central Israel. “Now that we have organized, they can’t stop us.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation'

    President Joe Biden greatly increased the pressure on Israel to end the war with the Palestinians that has killed more than 200 people, telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call Wednesday that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day's end. Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation. Biden's call came as political and international pressure mounts on him to intervene more forcefully to push an end to the hostilities.

  • Police: Illinois officer and suspect die in shootout

    A suspect shot and killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday in which the suspect was also killed, authorities said. The Champaign officers went to the complex shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect upon arriving, police said. Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, the city’s police chief, Anthony Cobb, said in a statement.

  • Girl fights off, flees attacker who tried to snatch her

    The young girl, kneeling on a grassy traffic island as she awaits her school bus, looks up as a white van goes past — the driver had approached her two weeks before, making her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and teacher. Escambia County sheriff's deputies arrested Jared Paul Stanga, 30, late Tuesday after a daylong manhunt in Pensacola involving dozens of detectives and deputies. “We have caught the animal,” Escambia Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a Tuesday night press conference.

  • FBI Investigates 2017 Death of Colorado Teen Burned Alive as a Possible Hate Crime

    The death of an Asian American teenager who was set on fire and burned alive in Colorado in 2017 will now be investigated as a possible hate crime by the FBI. The details: In a statement, the federal law enforcement agency shared that it is looking into the case of 17-year-old Maggie Long as a "hate crime matter," reported CBS4. The FBI noted that a hate crime is a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by the individual’s bias against a race, religion, disability, ethnicity/national origin, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.”

  • Temporarily Closed Restaurant in New Mexico Receives Negative Reviews for ‘Blame China!’ Sign

    An Italian restaurant in Deming, N.M. is facing backlash after a sign that read “Blame China!” was seen on the front doors of the temporarily closed establishment. “We are not racist, we are not bigots,” owner Kimberly Yacone said to KRQE, “This thing came from China, it’s a known fact.” When asked whether the sign “instigates violence against the Asian community” she said she doesn't think so, since it was directed toward the government, not the people.

  • Jared Kushner’s Recent Stay at the Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi Cost Taxpayers Nearly $13,000

    Jared Kushner may no longer be an unpaid senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, but he is still costing American taxpayers lots of money. Back in January, the outgoing president made a last-minute move to make sure that Secret Service protection was extended to 14 family members for six months after they […]

  • Washington governor signs sweeping police reform measures

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, prompted by last year’s outcry for racial justice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police. The dozen bills Inslee signed include outright bans on police use of chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants such as the one that helped lead to Taylor's killing in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • A JetBlue was forced to divert after a passenger was seen snorting a white substance and 'acting erratically'

    It's the latest instance of unruly passengers causing disturbances on flights, and the FAA has been doling out hefty fines.

  • Survey of 10,000 Americans reveals what adults think of ‘cancel culture’

    Recent reckonings on racism and misogyny have led to accountability that critics may consider part of cancel culture A statue of George Washington is covered in red paint in Washington Square park in New York. Photograph: Jason Szenes/EPA “Cancel culture” has become one of the most divisive terms in America, stoking a moral panic and even sparking calls from Republican lawmakers to make it illegal. Now, a major survey reveals how many Americans feel about the term and its power to hold people accountable. Although the phrase has existed for decades, the past several years has seen cancel culture become an increasingly politicized topic, according to the Pew Research Center, who released the findings of a survey of more than 10,000 US adults on Wednesday. The survey, conducted in September 2020, asked respondents to define cancel culture in their own words, and found many were deeply divided over its meaning. One representative response from a conservative Republican said cancel culture is “destroying a person’s career or reputation based on past events in which that person participated, or past statements that person has made, even if their beliefs or opinions have changed”, the study found. Conversely, another respondent who described herself as a “moderate Democrat” said it was “a method of withdrawing support for public figures or companies”. Five other distinct descriptions of the term “cancel culture” also appeared in Americans’ responses: “people canceling anyone they disagree with”, “consequences for those who have been challenged, an attack on traditional American values”, “a way to call out issues like racism or sexism”, or a “misrepresentation of people’s actions”. With the rise of social media, the #MeToo movement and recent reckonings on racism, many forms of accountability have been summarized as cancel culture – while others say critics of such reckonings are upholding toxic power structures. Cancel culture was condemned in 2020 in a letter from 150 academics, writers and activists on the left and right in Harper’s magazine. It was cited in a 2020 antitrust hearing by representative Jim Jordan who forced each technology executive to state whether he believed it was good or bad. Last week, a Republican operative founded a counter group to cancel cancel culture. Yet despite its dominance in national discourse, a large number of respondents said they are not familiar with the issue. Pew concedes the survey was fielded before “a string of recent conversations and controversies about cancel culture”. But still the majority – 56% – say they have heard nothing or not too much about it, including 38% who have heard nothing at all. Familiarity with the term varies with age. While 64% of adults under 30 say they have heard a great deal or fair amount about cancel culture, that share drops to 46% among those ages 30 to 49 and 34% among those 50 and older. Overall, 44% of Americans say they have heard at least a fair amount about the phrase, including 22% who have heard “a great deal”. Pew also surveyed people for their broader thoughts on the act of calling out others on social media, asking whether this kind of behavior is more likely to hold people accountable or punish those who don’t deserve it. More than half – 58% of US adults – say in general calling out others on social media is more likely to hold people accountable, while only 38% say it is more likely to punish people who don’t deserve it. “I think people need to be called out when they say something offensive on social media, because if you’re brave enough to say it then you should be brave enough to be accountable for your actions and be able to deal with whatever happens because of it,” one surveyed woman said.