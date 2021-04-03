Soldier Says Drill Instructors Sexually Assaulted Her While Enrolled In Training Course

The Telegraph

It is not only one of the high points of the sporting calendar, but has for decades heralded the traditional start of “the season”. This year, however, dark clouds hang over the Boat Race. Sunday’s event – being held away from the Thames in London because of Covid restrictions – has been plunged into controversy after a member of the Oxford University Women’s Boat Club claimed she was raped by one of the university’s athletes. The woman claims Oxford University failed to take her complaints seriously. As a result, protests are set to take place at the university, and the crews of the Oxford and Cambridge women’s teams are expected to wear ribbons during the race showing their support for victims of alleged male attacks. The claims have stunned the world of university rowing and athletics, and dragged it into the bitter row over women’s safety following both the killing of Sarah Everard and the publication of hundreds of accounts of sexual assault and harassment suffered by girls at schools. The alleged victim claims the assault took place after a night out with other athletes last year. In her complaint to the university, submitted a few days later, she said she had gone back to the man’s room where, after initially having sex, he allegedly woke her at about 5am wanting to have sex again. She claimed in her report: “I was half asleep and did not give a verbal response to consent. He continued to grope me and then told me to turn over so he could have sex with me . . . He then has sex with me while I lay on my front. “I do not believe that I was fully aware of what was happening, or in a position to resist due to my drunken, semi-conscious state. I did not give him consent to engage in sexual intercourse and feel deeply affected by him taking advantage of my inebriation.” She also reported the matter to his coach, after which the student wrote her a letter, seen by The Daily Beast news website, regretting any misunderstanding and stating: “I sincerely apologise for my actions. I feel terrible for everything that you are experiencing now. This is all I’ve been thinking about and I deeply regret hurting you. It was wrong of me to have crossed that boundary.” The alleged assailant strongly denies assaulting the woman or taking part in any illegal conduct. The woman did not go to the police, saying that because the prosecution rates for sexual offences were so low that she could not bear to relive the ordeal for nothing. That, however, left the university in a difficult position, officials said, with the senior proctor, Simon Horobin, reportedly telling her he could not do anything because the matter had not been reported as a criminal offence to police. This came despite Universities UK guidance stating that action against a student accused of sexual misconduct is not reliant on a report to the police. The woman claims her ordeal was worsened by the failure of Oxford University and Oxford University Boat Club to ensure she would not be forced to see her alleged assailant. Complicating matters further was the alleged victim’s claim to have been let down by the very figures she looked to for help. She reported the allegation to Sir John Bell, the senior scientist who advises the government on Covid-19, in his capacity as a member of the women’s boat club’s executive committee. In a recorded Zoom call, Sir John told her that he had no power to remove her alleged assailant as a serving athlete. He said during the call: “You give those guys a couple of pints of beer or too much to drink and they behave unbelievably badly ... I thought we had sorted it out the last time but we clearly haven’t. Jesus, it’s a very toxic combination of alcohol and young athletes at university.” Sir John says he did everything he could to help the woman. He told The Telegraph: “We were trying to get this girl to understand you cannot just sanction people when there is no evidence one way or another. We were waiting for an investigation. In the absence of any evidence, we and the proctor felt it unfair on the lad to send him home. He was separated from her. The reason she is upset is she didn’t like the result of the meeting. She expected us to summarily dismiss the guy.” Sir John added: “Meanwhile, the rowing clubs tried to ensure she had the best counselling she could have. We tried to make sure he had counselling as well. He was on his own and we were worried he would get pretty distraught. “We followed the protocol all the way through. If she was concerned about being raped, she needed to go to the police and if she was raped there would have been consequences.” Professor Leanne Hodson, chair of the women’s boat club, who sat in on the Zoom call, added: “Her allegations were not dismissed. They were not diminished. There has been a genuine concern from John about her well-being.” Nevertheless, the woman says the university’s response “prolonged the trauma” and was “perhaps worse than the assault”, and that she was left feeling her alleged attacker’s sporting prowess was valued over her welfare.