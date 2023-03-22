Soldier secretly recorded sex with women and posted the videos on OnlyFans, NC cops say

A U.S. Army soldier secretly recorded sex acts with women and posted the videos on OnlyFans, officials said.

Now, Andrew Nathaniel Gomez is facing multiple secret peeping charges, and North Carolina deputies believe there could be more victims.

“During the investigation, detectives could not identify some of the multiple women that may be victims as well,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office wrote March 22 in a news release, which didn’t list attorney information for Gomez.

Deputies said Gomez “recorded himself having sexual intercourse with women without their knowledge or consent.” He then shared the videos on OnlyFans, a subscription-driven website that has become popular for adult content.

Gomez, a 25-year-old Spring Lake resident, was arrested and charged with six counts of secret peeping, court records show. He was booked into the Cumberland County jail, given a $10,000 bond and set to appear in court March 22.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have information about the case or the victims’ identities to call them at 910-677-5450 or send an email to khamlett@ccsonc.org. People also can anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477, use the P3 Tips smartphone application or visit fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

Deputies in their news release didn’t list Gomez’s military role or say where he was stationed. The U.S. Army didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on March 22.

Cumberland County is roughly 70 miles south of Raleigh.

