Soldier sent to federal prison for possessing photos of children being sexually abused

RALEIGH — A former soldier, stationed at Fort Bragg in 2021 when he possessed hundreds of images of children being sexually abused, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison and five years of supervised release, announced Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for North Carolina.

Sean Paul Holt, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Raleigh on Aug. 30 to one count of receipt of child pornography. In exchange for the plea, 11 identical counts were dismissed. As part of the sentencing, he is also required to register as a sex offender.

Originally from Reno, Nevada, Holt was an active-duty soldier at Fort Bragg when he used bitcoin in April 2020 to purchase child pornography from a website dedicated to selling material depicting “sadistic sexual abuse of young boys,” a news release said.

The release said, investigators traced the transactions to accounts belonging to Holt and found evidence that Holt’s phone was one of several devices using the IP address at the time of the transaction.

Later, in Spring 2021, investigators received multiple Cybertips regarding child sexual abuse material on a Tumblr account that was connected to an email address belonging to Holt.

The release said that on May 19, 2021, investigators served a federal search warrant on Holt’s home and seized multiple electronic devices containing hundreds of images of children being sexually abused. Among the victims were photos of prepubescent minors found in Holt’s phone. Investigators also found an online digital storage account with thousands of additional photos.

During the search warrant, the release said, Holt admitted purchasing the photographs online and accessing such material for several years.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Soldier gets federal prison for possessing photos of child sexual abuse