Soldier sentenced to 42 years in prison for multiple sexual assaults

A military judge has sentenced a 23-year-old private who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault of a child and the production and possession of child pornography to 42 years in federal prison.

Pvt. Tyler Davis was sentenced on Jan. 5 by Col. Maureen A. Kohn, according to an Army Criminal Investigation Division release. Davis will also receive a dishonorable discharge.

At least three victims were listed in the official documents.

The judge found Davis guilty of the following offenses:

Thirteen specifications of rape and sexual assault of a child, in violation of Article 120b, UCMJ;

One specification of production of child pornography, in violation of Article 134, UCMJ

“The outcome of this investigation is something I hope brings some peace to the victims and their families,” said Tanya Marlow, assistant special agent-in-charge of CID’s Southern Field Office. “I hope it helps them to heal and move forward with their lives.”

Army CID interviewed Davis after a victim disclosed to a family member the soldier had inappropriately touched her while at his residence located on Fort Polk, Louisiana.

A second victim, the sister to the first victim, was also interviewed and disclosed Davis inappropriately touched her at his on-post residence. All offenses occurred between Feb. and April 2022.

Davis confessed to both sexual assaults and admitted to sexually assaulting a third victim previously unknown by law enforcement.

“The collaborative work of the special agents with the Fort Polk CID Office, the digital forensic examiners and the DNA experts at the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory contributed to the successful resolution of the case,” Marlow said in the release.

Investigative efforts and forensic examination further revealed 13 images and three videos depicting suspected child pornography which were on Davis’ mobile device.

Davis also confessed to taking sexually explicit photos of one of the victims with his cell phone.

If you or someone you know is being exploited or has been a victim sexual assault, help is available at the DoD Safe Helpline at https://online.safehelpline.org/ or by calling 877-995-5247.