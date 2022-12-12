Soldier shot dead at Fort Stewart army base in Ga., suspect arrested

A gunman opened fire at Fort Stewart in Georgia Monday morning, killing a soldier before being arrested.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending next-of-kin notification, the base said in a short statement.

Gunfire broke out just before 10 a.m. at the headquarters for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson said.

Emergency responders treated the wounded soldier at the scene, but he did not survive, the spokesperson said. The suspect, who was also not identified pending the criminal investigation, was arrested at the scene. Larson would not divulge whether the person was a soldier or civilian.

“The victim in this morning’s shooting on Fort Stewart died in the incident,” the base said. “The suspect in the shooting was apprehended by Fort Stewart law enforcement at the scene and transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.”

Although the Second Brigade building complex had been locked down for a short time during the incident, authorities said “there is no active threat to the community.”

Counseling was made available to anyone affected by the tragedy, the base said.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s the home base of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

With News Wire Services