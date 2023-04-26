Soldier who sought to ‘physically remove’ minorities from NC faces years in prison

A 23-year-old Fort Bragg soldier who planned to “physically remove” racial minorities from several North Carolina counties has pleaded guilty to having an illegal short-barreled rifle.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Noah Edwin Anthony entered his guilty plea in Wilmington on Tuesday. He had been stopped by gate officers at Fort Bragg in March 2022. The officer found a loaded handgun with no serial number, later identified as a “ghost gun” similar to a Glock 9mm, officials said.

Anthony told the gate officer he didn’t have paperwork for the gun. Military police later found two extended magazines, ammunition, an American flag with a Swastika instead of stars, along with other Nazi patches, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley’s office.

Investigators later found a 3D-printed, FGC-9 rifle with no serial number in his room on Fort Bragg, along with white supremacist literature, T-shirts and patches, as well as several electronic devices.

The room search uncovered a self-titled “operation” on those electronic devices, which included the goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland counties by whatever means need be,” Easley’s office said.

An ATF lab later confirmed the rifle had a barrel under 16 inches.