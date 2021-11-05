Soldier training at Fort Gordon accused of distributing child porn

Nov. 5—An Army soldier training at Fort Gordon has been indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography, federal court records show.

Joshua Gamble, 29, is accused of sharing child porn in August. FBI agents arrested Gamble in October while investigating a chat application and its networks, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

"Anyone who would think to engage in activities that exploit children should be forewarned that our vigilant law enforcement partners are always watching," acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Friday in a statement. "We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us."

If convicted, Gamble could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Gamble's indictment is not the first of its kind at Fort Gordon, home to the Army's cyber center of excellence.

In May, another soldier training at the fort, Bryan Stills, 26, admitted to possessing child porn. And in February, an Army major once assigned to Army Cyber Command, Jason Michael Musgrove, 41, was sentenced to 30 years for the production of child porn.

"Identifying and removing child predators is an important part of keeping our communities safe," Estes said in May. "We applaud our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to find those who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society."