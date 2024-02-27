Soldiers of 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on defending Avdiivka

Soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Magura, who defended Avdiivka alongside other units, spoke about the city's challenging defence.

After fierce battles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine command announced on 17 February that Ukrainian units would be withdrawing from the city. The 47th Brigade was among the last to leave the Avdiivka Coke Plant, which was held by Ukrainian forces.

The commander of the 26th Separate Rifle Battalion, known as Monhol ("Mongol"), claims that they were able to evacuate the wounded from the plant as well as collect the bodies of the deceased brothers-in-arms.

Avdiivka defenders told their story of withdrawal from the Avdiivka Coke Plant in a new report of the Ukrainskyi svidok (Ukrainian witness) project.

According to Monhol, the intensity of the attack on the plant increased in January, and the Russians launched their assaults from various directions.

"I went through the whole coke plant on foot. When compared to Azovstal, the coke plant is significantly smaller. However, you can use it as a fortress," says Monhol.

The commander explained that the Russians were so active in attacking the coke plant because it is located near the main road leading into the city.

The Avdiivka Coke Plant was targeted primarily with guided bombs (KABs). Kamikaze drones were rarely used at the plant because there was so much metal that it caused radio interference.

"This is the same defence as used in the trenches. It is not a building. All around, the guys were settling down and digging in because they had bombarded us with everything they had. The plant was being demolished.

When one KAB hits, everything drops from the ceiling into your cup of coffee. Just imagine what happens when twenty or more such KABs are dropped," says Oleksii, alias Ali, company commander of the 47th Brigade.

While attacking the plant the Russians actively used "meat-grinder" assaults. First they kicked it off with infantry, then moved on to aircraft and heavy artillery, and finally to elite troops.

"There was a lot thrown in there. However, many died. In the end, military personnel and contract soldiers arrived. Some were also captured.

Recently, they have been advancing for one day, then pulling up new reserves for 2-3 days, one at a time. When a certain number of people gather, they go on the offensive again, but they’re always persisting," says Monhol.

The turning point in the defence came when the Russians captured a spoil tip near the plant, the commander adds.

Monhol. Photo: Ukrainskyi svidok

Ali also claims that the Russians had an advantage in personnel. However, the fighters of the 47th Brigade were driven by a desire to defend their country and families.

"The plant was hit, all the personnel hid in the basement. They changed in the basement, went upstairs, went to their position and defended it from all directions," he recalls.

The 47th Brigade says that many soldiers were pained to leave Avdiivka.

"The hardest thing is to pull out, leave your land. It is very difficult to leave even a piece of land, even some kind of landing," says Monhol. But the decision was made to preserve the personnel.

Ali. Photo: Ukrainskyi svidok

The priority is the life of the servicemen, Monhol emphasises. While withdrawing, the soldiers took all the dead and wounded.

"There is an order to enter and an order to exit. They held defence until the very end. But we need to preserve what we have. They gave the order and we pulled back" Ali added.

Support UP or become our patron!