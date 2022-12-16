Have Soldiers Forgotten How to Use a Map and Compass?

260
Steve Beynon
·5 min read

About seven months after the Army reintroduced land navigation to its Basic Leader Course, or BLC, half of the soldiers in that pilot program have failed the training.

BLC is a 22-day school for the Army's junior leaders to rise to the rank of sergeant. Land navigation was brought back after a roughly four-year hiatus. The school is supposed to teach young noncommissioned officers about the service's policies, including legal authorities, processing paperwork for awards, and sexual assault and prevention efforts.

Service leaders have been aiming to add fieldcraft and combat tactics to the training, part of a larger effort to get non-combat arms troops up to snuff on basic soldiering skills. At the center of that push is land navigation, which tasks soldiers with plotting points on a map with a protractor and finding spots in the woods using a compass during both day and night. No GPS, which has become ubiquitous in combat with an approximation on just about every smartphone, is allowed.

Read Next: F-35 Crashes on Runway in North Texas, Forcing Pilot to Eject

But of the 914 soldiers who have been through the training, half have failed that portion of BLC, according to Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, the top enlisted leader for the Army's Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC.

As of now, passing isn't required to graduate. But the high failure rate is a troubling sign as the service gears up for conventional warfare, with future conflicts expected to see the wide use of cyber weapons, which can knock out the GPS tools soldiers relied on during the Global War on Terror era.

"Land navigation is a critical military skill; it doesn't matter if you're not combat arms," Katherine Kuzminski, the senior fellow and program director for military, veterans and society at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, told Military.com. "Soldiers need to know how to navigate, especially in a degraded environment. It's increasingly going to be an issue for the military. This generation grew up with GPS."

While the troops in BLC serve as something of a sample of the general rank and file, shallow land navigation skills haven't impacted the service's elite schools to the same extent. In Ranger School, only about 6% of students fail navigation tests, according to Army data.

Land navigation skills extend beyond going from point A to point B. Soldiers, especially leaders, need to be able to communicate their own coordinates and understand distances, skills that could play a major role in how missions are planned and how logistics such as fuel and time are calculated.

Schools with the land navigation pilot program include Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Drum, New York; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Hendrex said that all active-duty BLC schools will soon be required to test land navigation skills. While failing the course will not impact whether a soldier graduates, it will be taken into account for the commandant's list, which sorts the top performing students and can lead to awards, beginning around summertime next year. Integrating land navigation and other events into National Guard and reserve schools is still being planned.

Army planners hoped land navigation's reintroduction to a must-pass school would spur units to spend more time training on that task, though non-combat arms units can have difficulty finding the time to add that training on top of their normal duties. However, Hendrex said the failure rate is spread across all military occupations, including soldiers from combat arms units.

Within the next few years, BLC will have to grow beyond 22 days in length, Hendrex said, to properly accommodate land navigation and other combat-related training. Adding more field time to BLC is partly based on feedback from the service's National Training Centers, such as in Fort Irwin, California, where soldiers often go through prolonged training events meant to mimic a combat zone.

A key part of that feedback shows that soldiers are struggling with navigation, which can not only get a unit lost but can be dangerous for units if they are in a real combat zone.

"If you're light infantry, you're going to stick to roads more," Hendrex said. "And so the more you stick to the roads, the more you put your unit and organization at risk, and we get to see that played out in our centers."

But contemporary soldiers have heavily relied on GPS, both during training and day-to-day life, making maps seem unwieldy.

"It just isn't intuitive. Understanding how numbers correlate with a random spot in the woods doesn't make sense to a lot of the new [soldiers]," one Special Forces noncommissioned officer who helps prep soldiers for the Army's Special Forces selection course, told Military.com on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

The Army has made several major recent efforts to make combat skills training a higher priority, especially for soldiers who are not in combat roles, including a rollout of a much more dynamic and difficult marksmanship test all soldiers must pass. The service also introduced the Expert Soldier Badge in 2019, which is the same test infantrymen have been taking for years to measure proficiency in basic combat skills such as land navigation and weapon competency.

Earning those expert badges will also become much more important for promotions next year.

-- Steve Beynon can be reached at Steve.Beynon@military.com. Follow him on Twitter @StevenBeynon.

Related: 2,000 Expert Soldier Badges Have Been Awarded in 3 Years. But Do Non-Combat Units Want It?

Recommended Stories

  • Fog-shrouded Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million

    KYIV (Reuters) -Basic services were being restored in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but that the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to water supply by early morning. Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity, he said, but emergency outages would still be implemented to save power.

  • Ukraines National Guard Special Forces stop Russian breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast

    Another Russian breakthrough failed due to the skilful actions of National Guard special forces in the area of urban-type settlement of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast. Source: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine Details: The occupiers suffered great losses in personnel and equipment.

  • Air-raid siren sounds all over Ukraine, jet fighters take off in Belarus

    The air-raid siren was sounded on 17 December throughout Ukraine. Source: alerts.in.ua; Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] Details: As of 11:28, the air-raid siren was sounded in all oblasts of Ukraine.

  • Russian troops have turned to Wikipedia to find instructions on handling weapons and used 1960s-era maps in the country's invasion of Ukraine: NYT

    "This isn't war," a soldier told The Times from a hospital near Moscow. "It's the destruction of the Russian people by their own commanders."

  • Pentagon has received 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports

    A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life, the agency's leadership told reporters Friday. The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma. In June 2021 the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters, 80 of which were captured on multiple sensors.

  • 3,000 miners trapped in mines after Russian missile strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

    Over 3,000 miners have been stranded due to the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine and blackouts in mines. Source: Mykola Lukashyk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Military Administration of the city of Kryvyi Rih Quote from Lukashyk: "Over 3,000 miners were trapped underground in Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts due to a massive attack and blackout.

  • Air defence systems operating in Kyiv Oblast, missiles approaching Zhytomyr Oblast

    Air defence systems are reported to be operating in Kyiv Oblast and Russian missiles are approaching the airspace of Zhytomyr Oblast on the morning of 16 December. Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Andrii Niebytov, Head of Kyiv Oblast Police, on Telegram Quote from Kuleba: "Residents of Kyiv Oblast! Air defence systems are operating in the oblast.

  • Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant at Fort Stewart

    Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York.

  • Military commissar says Russians would serve twice as long

    Mikhail Fotin, military commissar near Moscow, said [in a video - ed.] that next year the term of service in the army will be increased by one and a half, and then by two. After that, he said that the video was tampered with by the enemies.

  • One of the world's most beautiful subway systems was illegal to photograph until 3 years ago — take a look inside

    Tashkent's subway celebrates everything from the country's role in space exploration to its modern industries with intricate and beautiful designs.

  • FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

    A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges. The warning signs -- strikingly similar to the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Colorado's Club Q last month -- prompted a monthslong federal investigation into River William Smith, and resulted in a far different outcome. FBI agents arrested the 20-year-old man Wednesday after he purchased three hand grenades and four auto sears from an FBI informant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

  • National Security and Defence Council Secretary reports about trenches in Crimea: they will not help the Russians

    Russian trenches in the annexed Crimea "will definitely not help" the Russian Federation, and the peninsula will be returned to Kyiv's control, National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Oleksii Danilov, stated.

  • MSC, a Balkan Gang and the Drug Bust That Changed an Industry

    On June 17, 2019, Customs and Border Protection agents discovered about 45,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $1 billion aboard the MSC Gayane in the port of Philadelphia, en route to Rotterdam. It was one of the largest trafficking busts ever, and certainly the largest at sea. And it was a long time coming, as masterminds of the Balkan Cartel honed their schemes for a decade, monitoring Mediterranean Shipping Company and forcibly recruiting its employees. Bloomberg’s Lauren Etter and Michael Riley

  • In COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes and crematoriums are busy

    Hearses bearing the dead lined the driveway to a designated COVID-19 crematorium in the Chinese capital on Saturday while workers at the city's dozen funeral homes were busier than normal, days after China reversed tight pandemic restrictions. In recent days in Beijing the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has hit services from catering to parcel deliveries. Funeral homes and crematoriums across the city of 22 million are also struggling to keep up with demand as more workers and drivers testing positive for coronavirus call in sick.

  • Image from NASA's Webb telescope reveals early stellar formation in 'rare' find

    NASA said that the James Webb Space Telescope team had discovered dozens of previously hidden energetic jets and outflows from young stars in the Cosmic Cliffs.

  • Mr.Charlie's, a McDonald's look-alike, aims to disrupt fast food near Union Square

    The inside story of the new San Francisco fast-food restaurant that aims to be a global force for good.

  • EU defence agency chief: Europe cannot rely on U.S. alone as shield

    European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc's defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats. "The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine demonstrates our capability shortfalls," said Jiri Sedivy, chief executive of the European Defence Agency, an EU body that helps the bloc's governments to develop their military capabilities. The agency was in talks with European arms firms about boosting production, he said, as well as with countries about clubbing together to buy equipment and ammunition.

  • When a prison is known as the 'rape club,' our justice system has a credibility problem

    Former prison warden convicted in running 'rape club' shows credibility problem. States should follow Congress on prison camera reform.

  • Arkansas law officer killed Saturday during wreath procession escort

    A Benton County, Arkansas Sheriff's detective was killed Saturday escorting a procession from Wreaths Across America

  • Alex Murdaugh charged with tax evasion; made $14M in 9 years

    Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago. Prosecutors said Murdaugh, 54, made nearly $14 million as a lawyer over nine years, but also stole nearly $7 million from his law firm at the same time. Through tax returns from 2011 to 2019, the grand jury indictments shed a light on a man who made millions at the law firm his family founded a century ago, but who also had large swings in income and stole about half as much money as he made from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick.