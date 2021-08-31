With soldiers gone, security for remaining Americans in Afghanistan will depend on diplomacy

Ledyard King and Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON – Now that U.S. troops have left Afghanistan, remaining Americans who want to leave and the scores of Afghanis at risk because they helped the U.S. mission will have to rely on diplomatic pressure – not American military might – to ensure their safe exit.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged the Biden administration, with the backing of its international allies, would continue reaching out to those Americans left and help them when they decide to leave.

"If an American in Afghanistan tells us they want to stay for now, and in a week or a month or a year they reach out and say. 'I’ve changed my mind,’ we will help them leave," he said in a televised address Monday evening only hours after the last U.S. military plane took off from Kabul, officially ending the country's longest war.

Blinken said fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan and the actual number is "likely closer to 100."

The secretary said the administration was trying to determine an exact number by poring through manifests and calling and texting those on the lists they have.

The challenge is "there are long-time residents of Afghanistan who have American passports and who are trying to determine whether or not they wanted to leave," he said. "Many are dual-citizen Americans with deep roots and extended families in Afghanistan who’ve resided there for many years. For many, it’s a painful choice."

More: Afghanistan latest: US finishes withdrawal; Biden to address nation

More: With last plane out of Kabul, America's 20-year war in Afghanistan is over

For Afghans whose lives are in danger because they worked with U.S. or allied forces, the U.S. withdrawal marked a terrifying moment, a bleak end to weeks of furtive efforts to snag a coveted spot on a U.S. evacuation flight.

"No option for us," one Afghan who worked for an American project said in a message to USA TODAY on Monday. "Just hide."

Blinken said the State Department would keep working to get them out.

"Our commitment to them has no deadline," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave an update on U.S. citizens that remain in Afghanistan.
Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN he believes the number of Americans left behind is higher than Blinken's estimate, though didn't give a specific tally. And he pivoted quickly to the plight of Afghans who worked for the U.S. military.

"They are the ones that have the ... bulls-eye on their back," he said. "And they're most likely going to be the ones that are going to die."

Blinken said the administration will be resolute in pressuring the Taliban-controlled Afghani government to keep its word about providing safe passage to American citizens wishing to leave in the future – a promise critics expect will be quickly broken by an organization known for its brutality now that U.S. troops have left.

More: What happened to US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan?

More: 'Egregiously mishandled' or inevitably 'messy'? What went wrong in US withdrawal from Afghanistan

"The Taliban is committed to allow anyone with proper documents to leave the country in a safe and orderly manner," the secretary said. "They’ve said this privately and publicly many times."

Blinken said he believes international pressure, including the backing of more than 100 countries and a U.N resolution adopted Monday calling for the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for people wanting to leave Afghanistan, are powerful tools to force Taliban cooperation.

"The international chorus is strong and it will stay strong," he said.

Army PFC Kimberly Hernandez, gives a high-five to a girl evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Blinken said the U.S. already has spoken with Taliban officials about re-opening the Kabul airport to commercial service. That would enable a small number of daily charter flights potentially available to Americans wishing to leave.

"We have no illusion that any of this will be easy," he said. "This will be an entirely different phase of the evacuation that just concluded. It will take time to work through a new set of challenges. But we will stay at it.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said he too plans to keep helping any Americans or those who helped the U.S mission.

"My team has been working around the clock with agencies, organizations and individuals on the ground to evacuate American citizens, visa holders, and our Afghan allies from Afghanistan," he tweeted Sunday. "We will not give up after the evacuation deadline."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghanistan: security of remaining Americans will depend on diplomacy

