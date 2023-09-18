Our soldiers are heroes: Zelenskyy shares video of frontline visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared a video of his visits to the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine, where he met with combat brigades

"Our soldiers, our heroes. The frontline. I'm proud of all of you! And thank you – each brigade – for your strength," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Sept. 18.

Zelenskyy has visited several combat brigades directly involved in the Ukrainian counter-offensive since the beginning of September, including the operational-tactical group’s command post in Donetsk Oblast and the Tavria’s command post in Zaporizhzhya Oblast in the south of Ukraine on Sept. 4.

Read also: Zelenskyy visits troops in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

The following day, he visited combat brigades conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut front in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine