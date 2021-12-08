Soldiers to get Purple Heart after CBS News report
The Army will award the Purple Heart to 39 soldiers who were initially denied the honor after they were injured in an attack on their Iraq base nearly two years ago.
General Bipin Rawat was killed alongside his wife and 11 others in the crash in Tamil Nadu.
It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. On December 8, the Army began surveying soldiers at Fort Bragg. Here's what they said.
The Czech government approved a plan Wednesday to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus. Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days. Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment.
The book gives a blow-by-blow from the Japanese side of the attack.
Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty ImagesRussian state media is, at least on the surface, jubilant about the outcome of the video summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was focused on addressing Russia’s potential further incursion into Ukraine. State media outlet Vesti described the talks as “historic negotiations.” State TV host Olga Skabeeva summed up the aftermath of the meeting during Wednesday’s broadcast of Russia’s 60 Minutes: “WWIII is
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows has sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in an attempt to skirt testifying before the panel.The move comes the same day the committee indicated it would move forward with contempt charges after Meadows didn’t show up for his scheduled deposition.Meadows’ attorneys wrote in the suit, filed in Washington D.C. federal court on Wednesday, that if Meadows doe
India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter "met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat's wife.
The Blue Angels' 2023 air show schedule includes 62 demonstrations at 32 locations. Here's the full schedule:
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.
The Y-20 and MQ-25 are radically different aircraft, but both will allow US and Chinese military aircraft to stretch out across the Pacific.
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently cited the A-10 as an example of the kind of older aircraft the service wants to retire to free up resources to modernize for a high-end fight.
The US has been warning allies that Russia may soon invade Ukraine after Russian troops, tanks, and artillery were seen gathering at the border.
The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.
When Trump was infected with COVID-19, he was too weak to carry his own briefcase. So Mark Meadows said he used some hand sanitizer and grabbed it.
The Cavazos family had fought for years to keep their property along the Rio Grande and faced a setback in April when a federal judge's ruling was at odds with Biden's decision to halt construction of a border wall
Her relief that Texas National Guard leaders had done the right thing was short-lived. A week later, they came after her.
"If it doesn't threaten China, why are we doing it?" the Air Force secretary said at a recent defense event.
The Texas General Land Office's chief investment officer called Texas' four veteran cemeteries "money-losing programs."
The Alaska-based missile defense radar that can detect intercontinental ballistic missiles has reached initial fielding, the Missile Defense Agency declared in a Dec. 6 ceremony at Clear Air Force Station.