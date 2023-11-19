Soldier's wife charged with alleged murder of son on Fort Eisenhower, new details released

Details surrounding the death of a child at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta were released Friday afternoon.

April Evalyn Short, 30, was identified as the Army wife and mother arrested in connection with her son's death last week. She has been charged with murder during an act of child abuse, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill Steinberg via email.

Short allegedly used a knife to cut the neck of her 11-month-old son who later was pronounced dead at Eisenhower Army Medical Center.

She has appeared for an initial hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps and, as of Friday, has not entered a plea. She is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and is awaiting further proceedings.

Short is the wife of Staff Sgt. James Short, who joined the U.S. Army in 2006 as a signal support system specialist. The former San Diego resident transferred to Fort Eisenhower in 2021 as a drill sergeant.

The case is being investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the FBI, and prosecuted for the U.S. by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Henry Syms Jr. and Patricia Rhodes.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Army wife charged with murdering son on Fort Eisenhower in Augusta