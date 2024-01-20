Soldier's wife demands his return at Putin election HQ

STORY: She became involved in a heated exchange with a woman who told her that Russian soldiers in Ukraine were defending the motherland and she should pray for them.

"So what's next? The Ministry of Defense has spent its money, now we need to squeeze everything out of our guys, get the last life out of them? So that they come back to us just as stumps?" Andreyeva demanded.

"Will they give me the stump? What will I get back? A man without legs, without arms, a sick man? Don't you know what's happening there?"

The exchange took place during a visit to Putin's election base by a small delegation from "The Way Home," an organisation of soldiers' wives which is campaigning for their return from the front.