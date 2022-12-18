Soldo Constant Ltd Announces that Eco Mining Solutions Will Purchase Its Reserved Issues of BND Coins Worth More Than $1.5 Million

Dubai, UAE - (NewMediaWire) - December 18, 2022 - Recently, the Irish company Soldo Constant Ltd announces that it has concluded a preliminary agreement with Eco Mining Solutions, the largest Dubai company for the supply of environmental equipment for mining, on the purchase of its pool of reserved BND coin issue.

The transaction also includes the transfer of trademark rights and licensed software. According to the preliminary agreements reached, the transaction amount may amount to $ 1.5 million.

In addition, on Tuesday it may be announced that an agreement has been reached on the purchase of 5 innovative IT areas that were developed under the management of Soldo Constant Ltd. Bened is the brand of cryptocurrency produced by Soldo Constant Ltd. About the Bened Hash project, which includes API solutions for fixing chronological events in the blockchain. The preliminary estimate of the value of all assets of Soldo Constant Ltd is 2 million pounds.

However, even if the deal is announced on Tuesday, the full amount of the transaction may not be disclosed. Most likely, it will be announced that Eco Mining Solutions will buy all assets at a premium of more than 1 million pounds to their net face value, which will not be announced until the transaction is fully closed, which will happen only after 18 months. The final amount of the transaction will be about 1-1.5 million pounds, although the figure may seriously change by the end of next year.

Other companies may join the acquisition of Soldo Constant Ltd. IT experts believe that Soldo Constant Ltd has reached the desired size of its retail business. The company is already represented on 3 continents and provides services to more than 5,000,000 users worldwide.

"Today we have reached a final compromise and reached the signing of a bilateral agreement. The offer of the President of the Dubai company Eco Mining Solutions on the acquisition of the reserved issue of BND coins, trademark rights and our licensed software was fully agreed upon at the Board of Directors of Soldo Constant LTD. The parties have no disagreements, at the moment technical specialists are transferring cryptographic keys and server capacities. All systems are operating normally and the operation of all BND systems is under the control of our technical specialists according to the regulations," said Boris Batalov, Director of Soldo Constant Ltd.

"Our business is reaching a new level. The international partners of Eco Mining Solutions have already appreciated the new opportunities that were kindly provided by Soldo Constant Ltd. This transaction will allow both companies to reach new levels of economic development, " Sergey Kostanich, Director of Eco Mining Solutions, shared his thoughts.

For reference: These materials contain statements regarding future events and expectations, which constitute forward-looking estimates. Any statement contained in these materials, which is not information for past reporting periods, is a forward-looking assessment associated with known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, as a result of which actual results, performance indicators or achievements may differ materially from expected results, performance indicators or achievements, directly or indirectly expressed in these forward-looking estimates.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/benedcoin

Telegram: https://t.me/benedcrypto

Github: https://github.com/BENEDcrypto

Media Contact

Company: SOLDO CONSTANT LTD

Contact: Boris Bataloff

Telephone: +44 7360535070

Email: info@bened.cc

Website: https://bened.cc/

Address: 41 central Chambers, Dame Court, Dublin 2

SOURCE: SOLDO CONSTANT LTD