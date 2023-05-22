Soldotna teachers union president charged with sex abuse of minor

May 22—A former Soldotna teacher and current president of the Kenai Peninsula teachers union is accused of sexually abusing a student for more than two years.

Nathaniel Erfurth, 34, was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree sexual abuse of a minor. As of Monday morning, he remained jailed at Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

Erfurth most recently taught at Soldotna High School but for the last two years was on a full-time release from teaching as he served as president of the Kenai Peninsula Education Association, Alaska State Troopers said.

Soldotna police investigated Erfurth twice during the last six years due to reports of inappropriate behavior with the student, according to a sworn affidavit signed by troopers Investigator Samuel Webber and included in charging documents. No charges were filed as a result of those investigations.

In early April, the woman reported to Soldotna police that Erfurth had a sexual relationship with her that lasted over two years when he was a teacher and she was a student, the affidavit said. She said she knew him for several years before the relationship became sexual, according to the affidavit.

The woman confronted Erfurth about the relationship in a recorded conversation last month, and he expressed frustration that she had written about it in a journal because "it could lead to him spending years in jail," Webber wrote. Police said they obtained a warrant to record the conversation.

Investigators did not find evidence that Erfurth has abused any other minors, troopers said. They asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 907-262-4453.

Messages left for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and the union were not immediately returned Monday morning.