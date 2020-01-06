Soleimani's daughter tells 'crazy Trump' the U.S. will soon face 'a dark day'

Addressing hundreds of thousands of mourners Monday in Tehran, the daughter of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani threatened an attack against U.S. service members.

Soleimani was killed last week in Baghdad after President Trump authorized an airstrike against him. Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab, told the mourners that "the families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children," a statement that elicited cheers from the crowd. She also told "crazy Trump" not to "think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom" because the United States will soon face a "dark day."

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the United States, and on Sunday, the country announced it will no longer abide by the uranium enrichment limits agreed upon under the 2015 nuclear deal. Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force, a paramilitary organization now overseen by Esmail Ghaani. In an interview with Iranian state television, Ghaani said God "has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger. Certainly actions will be taken." He later said in return for Soleimani's "martyrdom we aim to get rid of America from the region."

On Sunday, a coffin containing Soleimani's remains was carried through the streets of Ahvaz and Mashhad, and on Monday, the coffin will make its way around Tehran and Qom. Soleimani was close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who prayed over his casket on Monday morning and at one point openly wept. This is the first time Iran has honored one person with a multi-city funeral, The Associated Press reports.

