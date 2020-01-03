Soleimani's Gone, and the Iran Nuclear Deal May Be Next

BRUSSELS — How Iran will respond to the U.S. assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani remains a matter of speculation, but one outcome seems almost certain: the end of Europe’s long effort to keep the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal alive.

In interviews Friday, European analysts envisioned a number of baleful results from the killing of the general, who was a national hero and potential political leader in Iran, and whose death Tehran has vowed to avenge.

Among those were the downgrading of diplomacy, the destabilization of Iraq and the further strengthening of Iran’s hard-liners and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

But the more immediate threat, they said, was to the nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the treaty in May 2018, calling it “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” and imposed punitive new sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

The other signatories — Europe in particular, but also Russia and China — tried hard to preserve the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. And Iran initially said it would adhere to its treaty obligations. But Tehran has since taken a series of steps away from the treaty, and analysts fear that it may now renounce all of its obligations.

Tehran’s strategy could become clear in a matter of days, as it had already said that it was about to take another step away from the accord.

There was speculation that Iran would return to enriching uranium at 20%, a major breach of the deal, which the European signatories — France, Britain, Germany and the European Union — have warned against, said Ellie Geranmayeh, an Iran expert with the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“This would give Europeans even less breathing room to keep the JCPOA alive until November 2020,” when the world would know whether Trump is reelected, Geranmayeh said. “It will be very difficult for the Europeans to hold it together.”

After conversations Friday morning with officials in Tehran, she said that “people inside Iran pushing for the diplomatic process the Europeans have been advocating have lost a lot of ground.”

She said she expected the Iranian response to the killing to be on different tracks, potentially including military attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan or elsewhere; cyberattacks; or various other possibilities.

Part of the Iranian debate, she said, is whether to retaliate openly or through proxies in a more deniable way, which has been Iran’s practice in the past. “But with the internal pressure building up inside Iran and now this external pressure, Iranian decision-makers will have to let off some steam somewhere,” Geranmayeh said.

Carl Bildt, the former prime minister of Sweden, said that Europe had been trying to prevent war between Iran and the United States for a decade but that the scope for salvaging the nuclear accord now “is very small, and the scope for diplomacy is extremely limited.”

There was a narrowing window before the elections that Iran is due to hold next month, which conservatives were already expected to win, Bildt said. “But that window is now gone.”

Still, he said, Iran is likely to be careful on how far it acts beyond the accord, since it has tried to keep the nuclear issue largely separate from its regional battles and interests. “I think their response will be more likely on the kinetic side rather than the nuclear one, at least not more than they were going to do anyway,” Bildt said.

His larger concern is the effect on Iraq, which is already a fragile state. “With Iraq now a battleground between the U.S. and Iran,” Bildt said, “the state of Iraq is weakened considerably more, which will have consequences for everyone,” including Europe.

For François Heisbourg, a French defense analyst, the killing of Soleimani creates great uncertainty and could even produce a push for the general’s Revolutionary Guard to take over the Iranian government. “Iran will react,” he said. “But will this trigger new dynamics in the Iranian government?”

Yet the death of even such a prominent military commander may not change Iran’s fundamental calculus of its own interests, which have so far meant dissolving the edges of the nuclear deal without prompting the Europeans to abandon it, Heisbourg said.