Solemn solidarity: Spartans together one year later

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A year ago, the campus of Michigan State University was awash with red and blue emergency lights.

Tuesday, the campus was glowing green.

A year ago, the campus was gripped by terror as a search for a gunman played out. Tuesday, the campus community came together to embrace each other. To remember and honor the three students shot and killed — Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser. And the five others who were shot and injured.

At the foot of Sparty – the iconic statue on campus – a memorial of flowers grew throughout the day. Including some left by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a graduate of MSU. From Sparty, community members made the pilgrimage to Lot 62 for the Remembrance Gathering hosted by the university.

Among those attending was MSU Sophomore Connor Dunn.

“After going through what happened last year, I figured that I just assumed to myself that I need to pay my respects in order to kind of move forward,” Dunn says.

Dunn says looking back over the last year, it has become apparent to be a Spartan is to stand with the community.

“It’s about us being together as a school, as a community, just as one group under one name – Spartan,” he says.

As people arrived for the gathering, they were met by a large crowd. Standing in the middle, with a sign held high above her head offering free hugs was Marissa Gilson.

“I knew at that time they were hurting and scared and rightfully so,” she tells 6 News. “And it’s a humbling honor to do the smallest part to help heal.”

Among the green glow luminaries, people reflected on pieces of paper for a community art project. Therapy dogs were also present and spaces across campus were made available for people to quietly reflect throughout the day.

Shortly before 8:18 p.m. the time of the first shooting, a video played with the school song “MSU Shadows” followed by moments of silence.

Then Beaumont Tower’s bells rung out.

Once for Alexandria Verner.

A second time for Arielle Anderson.

And finally, a third time for Brian Fraser.

The light of the luminaries didn’t shine alone. Beaumont Tower was lit up in green. And Berkey Hall and the MSU Union – the two buildings where people were shot and killed – were also illuminated in green.

It was a campus united in green. To remember. To honor. To be community.

