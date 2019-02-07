Should Solex Energy Limited (NSE:SOLEX) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Solex Energy Limited (NSE:SOLEX) has started paying a dividend to shareholders. It currently trades on a yield of 3.4%. Does Solex Energy tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

NSEI:SOLEX Historical Dividend Yield February 7th 19 More

How does Solex Energy fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 16%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Solex Energy as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Relative to peers, Solex Energy has a yield of 3.4%, which is high for Semiconductor stocks.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about Solex Energy from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SOLEX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SOLEX’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has SOLEX’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



