SolGel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) Moves 9.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

SolGel Technologies Ltd. SLGL shares ended the last trading session 9.7% higher at $14.70. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The company's share price has been rising for past few weeks in anticipation of a potential approval to its new drug application for Epsolay to treat inflammatory lesions of rosacea. A decision from the FDA related to the NDA is expected by Apr 26.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for SLGL

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -48.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.72 million, down 50.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SolGel Technologies Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SLGL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SolGel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research