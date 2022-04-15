🌱 Solicitor General Charged With Misdemeanor + Alcohol Abuse Up In IA

Hello, people of Des Moines! Sean Peek here with your Friday issue of the Des Moines Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and cool. High: 51 Low: 28.

Here are the top stories today in Des Moines:

The Iowa Solicitor General was charged with misdemeanor assault last weekend. Mr. Thompson was arrested on Friday night after reportedly having an altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. (WHO 13) Alcohol abuse is steadily increasing in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Since 2008, alcohol-related deaths in Iowa have increased by 73 percent. The IDPH shared some tips for being aware of how much alcohol is too much, and how to stay safe drinking. See the link to learn more. (KCRG) After 204 days in the hospital, a COVID-19 patient is finally going home. Brian Van Gundy suffered a heart attack, a stroke, and a COVID-19 diagnosis, and is now on the long road to recovery. Van Gundy's family expressed gratitude to their community and friends for their support throughout the process. (KCCI)

Today in Des Moines:

Jesse And The Medicine Men at Iowa Distilling Company (6:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

The Des Moines Register says that the "Field of Dreams" owners have plans for a huge baseball complex. The plans include baseball and softball fields, dormitories and more. Click the link to see the full details. (Facebook)

Des Moines, IA - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets shared a found dog . If you recognize this pup or know someone who might be looking for them, click the link to contact the finder. (Facebook)

Des Moines Public Library is calling all Amanda Montel fans! The author is visiting Des Moines on Apr. 21 and will be talking about her book Cultish: The Language of Fanatacism. Click the link to see the details. (Instagram)

