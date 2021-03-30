Solid Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

TipRanks
·5 min read

Inside trading has a bad sound to it, but what is it really? Corporate insiders are company officers – the Presidents and VPs and Execs and Board members who run the world’s public – and private – companies. Their positions put them ‘in the know,’ and make them privy to the inner workings of their companies.

Using that information to buy up stock would be underhanded, except for two points. First, they trade public shares openly, and the investing public can see what they are doing – and read the hints given. And second, corporate insiders are not just trying to make money for themselves. Their positions make them responsible – to their Boards, to higher execs, and to the company shareholders – for bringing in a profit.

What this means for investors, is insider moves provide valuable hints to a stock’s soundness. A casual stock player can put together a viable strategy just by noting and following the trades made by corporate insiders. TipRanks tracks these moves, and makes the data available to the public through the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool. With its up-to-date data and variety of filters, this tool can bring some interesting stock options to light.

We’ve picked two stocks that have seen major inside trades. To give added depth, we’ll look at the latest comments from Wall Street’s analysts, and see what makes them so compelling.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure (FTAI)

We’ll start with Fortress Transportation, an investment trust company focused on transportation assets and structured as on the REIT model. Fortress’ portfolio contains two major segments, equipment and infrastructure, split two-thirds equipment and one-third infrastructure. The equipment segment is primarily aviation engines and aircraft, which are leased to operators. Currently, Fortress has 108 out of 168 engines leased, along with 69 out of 76 aircraft.

The focus on aviation interests hurt Fortress through the ‘corona year,’ and revenues declined in 2020. The most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, showed $76.4 million at the top line, down 53% year-over-year. Despite the yoy decline, FTAI shares have shown a gain of 275% over the past 12 months.

In addition to solid stock performance, Fortress has kept its quarterly dividend reliable. The company has a 6-year record of maintaining the payment, and corona or no corona, kept it up through the past year. At 33 cents per share, the dividend annualizes to $1.32 per common share and yields 4.65%, well above the 1.78% average dividend found among peer companies.

Turning to the insiders, we find one impressive buy. Martin Tuchman, of the company’s Board of Directors, put down $20 million to buy 800,000 shares on March 25.

Wall Street also likes FTAI, and analyst Randy Binner, covering the stock for B. Riley, lays out a solid bull case.

“FTAI currently trades at 2.3x BV and a 4.5% dividend yield, which we believe continues to be attractive in a low rate environment. To the extent the company can execute on strategies to build greater market share in the aircraft engine maintenance area, there is potential for significant multiple expansion if the market views the company more as a differentiated aviation company play, in our view. Higher operating results could support a dividend increase as well,” Binner opined.

In line with his estimates, Binner sets a $37 price target on the stock, to go along with his Buy rating. His target implies a one-year upside of ~33%. (To watch Binner’s track record, click here)

It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. FTAI’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 7 Buys. The stock’s $32.17 average price target suggests upside of ~15% and a change from the current share price of $27.90. (See FTAI stock analysis on TipRanks)

Advantage Solutions (ADV)

Shifting gears, we’ll look at a business solutions company, Advanced Solution. This company acts as a consultant and service provider for businesses in a wide range of fields – sales, marketing, digital commerce, and retail – offering tech and data solutions to drive consumer demand, increase total sales, and streamline operations. The company is based in Irvine, California and operates worldwide.

Advantage went public last autumn through a SPAC merger deal with Conyers Park II Acquisition, closing the combination on October 28. On that day, ADV shares closed at $8.86 on the NASDAQ index. Since then, the stock has been highly volatile – but is on an upward trend now, and shows a net gain of 33% since the SPAC closed.

There were two big insider trades on ADV this month, by company CEO Tanya Domier and Board member James Kilts. Domier bought 27,250 shares for $301,658, while Kilts bought two batches of stock, totaling 64,463 shares, spending $702,144. Taken together, these trades swung the insider sentiment on this stock strongly positive.

ADV's future prospects also caught the attention of Deutsche Bank analyst Ashish Sabadra.

“Trends in the Marketing segment are improving as the number of in-store sampling events has bounced back with January reaching 135k events vs. the lows of 20k seen last April…. ADV is also a significant player in the ~$800 billion US eCommerce market where it generates half a billion dollars of business, growing double digits in the medium term as the overall eCommerce market expands. We believe ADV remains well positioned to benefit from the reopening of the economy as revenue growth likely accelerates in 2H21/2022 with the return of experiential marketing,” Sabadra wrote.

In line with this outlook, the analyst rates the stock as a Buy, with a $14 price target implying an upside of 18% for the year ahead. (To watch Sabadra’s track record, click here)

Some stocks fly under the radar, and ADV is one of those. Sabadra's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See ADV stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Insider Sells VIZIO Holding's Shares

    Amtran Technology Co. Ltd. filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Monday, March 29. The insider sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO Holding Inc (NYSE:VZIO) at an average price of $21.00. After the transaction, the executive's stake in VIZIO Holding Inc. moved to 14,576,265 shares. VIZIO Holding was trading 2.6% higher from the previous closing price. The Importance of Insider Transactions Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision. Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain." Important Transaction Codes Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward. Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaInsider Sells AMETEK's StockAnalyzing Lincoln Electric Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • LUV Stock: Is It A Buy? What Earnings, Value Metrics, Stock Chart Show Today

    On Feb. 24, LUV stock gapped down and fell 4.3%. It also tripped below the 50-day moving average in heavy volume. That triggered a key sell rule.

  • Australia’s Top Emitter Plans to Split Off Its Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd., the nation’s biggest emitter, plans to split off its coal-fired generation into a separate unit as increased renewables generation upends the nation’s electricity landscape.AGL’s decision to separate its fossil-fuel plants is one of the most radical responses yet to Australia’s increased wind and solar generation, which undermined power prices and hurt the company’s profitability. It echoes a global trend to separate dirtier plants, such as when Germany’s largest utilities floated their renewable businesses as separate entities more than five years ago.AGL’s new arm, dubbed with the placeholder “PrimeCo,” would encompass 8.9 gigawatts of installed generation representing a fifth of Australia’s electricity demand, including the company’s coal plants. A second unit, “New AGL,” would be the largest power retailer covering almost a third of Australian households.“AGL is trying to dodge its responsibility to manage the shutdown and rehabilitation of its aging coal burning power stations by hiding its coal assets in a separate business,” Glenn Walker, Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior coal campaigner, said in a statement. “This demerger should be seen for what it is -- an attempt by a company worried about its brand to hide its reputation as the nation’s biggest polluter.”A plan for the separation is slated to be completed by the end of June, AGL said Tuesday in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 11% after it last month flagged expectations of further drops in wholesale prices.“At our results in February, we talked about how those shaping forces of customer, community and technology were accelerating faster than we had anticipated,” AGL Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. “Coupled with continuing pressure on wholesale electricity prices, if anything that pace has only picked up in the past few weeks.”New AGL would take over the company’s retail units, as well as its hydro portfolio, battery pipeline, some gas units and a stake in the PowAR renewable generation joint venture. PrimeCo would encompass assets including the coal stations and non-PowAR wind.AGL’s revenue from customer markets was A$7.69 billion ($5.87 billion) in 2020, up from A$7.54 billion in 2019, while its revenue from wholesale markets was A$4.34 billion over the same period, down from A$5.56 billion in 2019.AGL will immediately start engaging with stakeholders including investors, regulators and government with a view to confirming further details of the separation, the company said.(Updates with Greenpeace comment in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen poised to change its name to 'Voltswagen' as it invests in electric vehicles

    Volkswagen is poised to change its name to "Voltswagen," switching the "k" to a "t" in a nod toward the automaker’s investment in electric vehicles.

  • 3 Extraordinary Value Stocks to Buy for 2021

    Value investing has once again become a wildly profitable operation. Here are the best stocks that fit this category.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire in a Biden Bull Market

    Despite the volatility in recent weeks on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the catalysts are in place for a major bull market to take shape under the new administration. It's no secret that President Biden inherited an economy that's attempting to claw its way back from a once-in-a-generation pandemic. If a Biden bull market does emerge, the following five stocks would all offer millionaire-making upside potential.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Maxim Integrated Products, NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments and Micron Tech

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Maxim Integrated Products, NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA, Texas Instruments and Micron Tech

  • Fried Egg Salad? We Tried It, and It Was Actually Amazing

    Yep, fried eggs.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Why FIFA blocks the U.S. men's national team from playing for an Olympics spot

    The U.S. once again will not have a men's soccer team competing at the Olympics, but the best the United States has to offer isn't allowed on the pitch.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

    An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans. Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. “This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Andre Drummond on joining Lakers: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win'

    New Lakers center Andre Drummond had his first news conference Monday and made it clear why he joined: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win.'