'Solid police work and persistence' lead to fugitive arrest in Marietta

Mar. 13—Around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, an officer with the Marietta Police Department saw a man parked behind a closed business, and thought it suspicious. The officer questioned the man, ran a background check and learned he was wanted in Virginia in connection with a homicide there.

But the officer couldn't arrest the man. The warrant for his arrest said he was only to be arrested if found in Virginia, unusual for such a serious charge, according to Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.

"Normally, anything this serious would be a nationwide pickup, and that's why it threw us off so bad," McPhilamy said.

The officer called the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, but it was 4 a.m., and nobody answered. The officer hadn't seen the man break any laws — loitering behind a closed business at that hour might be suspicious, but it isn't illegal. The man was allowed to leave, but the officer put his colleagues on notice.

Three hours, one phone call and "some solid police work" later, the man, Marietta's Yarue Montgomery, was arrested, McPhilamy said.

Montgomery, 42, has been charged with being a fugitive, according to Cobb jail records. His connection to an alleged homicide in Virginia is unclear — when contacted Sunday, a receptionist at the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said she was not authorized to release arrest warrants to a reporter.

"I don't say this often, because I don't want it to seem like the local agency is just bragging about themselves," McPhilamy said, "but this is one of those times where it really was just solid police work and persistence that allowed us to take this individual into custody."

Three hours after that initial stop Thursday, another Marietta officer found Montgomery parked behind another business in the city, McPhilamy, who had been briefed on the arrest, said. Keeping a close eye on Montgomery, the officer rang the Spotsfield County Sheriff's Office. This time, a detective there answered, and was frustrated to learn the warrant called only for Montgomery's in-state arrest. (The reason for this was still unclear Sunday, according to McPhilamy, and could have been a simple clerical error.)

As the Virginia detective worked to amend Montgomery's warrant, Montgomery began to drive away. The Marietta officer, keeping his distance, tailed him, McPhilamy said. When the revised warrant came in, the officer stopped Montgomery and arrested him without incident.

Montgomery is being held without bond at the Cobb jail pending transfer to Virginia.